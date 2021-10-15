Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.