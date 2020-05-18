In the middle of a tweet storm, President Donald J. Trump sent a one-word message.
“OBAMAGATE.”
Later, he called on Congress to subpoena his predecessor.
“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama,” he tweeted. “He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”
Phil Rucker, a reporter for the Washington Post, asked for a clarification.
“What is the crime exactly that you’re accusing him of?” Rucker asked.
The president declined to say.
“You know what the crime is,” he said. “The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.”
Graham isn’t entirely on board. He has rejected the idea of calling Obama to testify, but he has promised an investigation. He hopes to have a report by October. Just in time for the election.
At the heart of this alleged scandal seems to be the investigation into the president’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. The Trump administration sent lawmakers a declassified list of Obama-era officials who they claim sought documents that led to Flynn’s identity being “unmasked” in intelligence reports.
The president and his allies claim this proves the Obama administration was “spying” on the Trump campaign as part of the “Russia collusion hoax.”
Steve Schmidt, a former Republican political operative now working to keep the president from winning a second term, disagrees.
“Trump is waging an all-out war on truth and reality,” he tweeted. “It is fundamental to his re-election strategy. Obamagate is a lie. Nothing more. Nothing less.”
He said news organizations treating the scandal seriously risk becoming “instruments in a cynical manipulation.”
What triggered the president’s latest outburst appeared to be a leaked recording of Obama criticizing the Justice Department’s decision to drop charges against Flynn. In that same recording, the former president called the Trump administration’s coronavirus response an “absolute chaotic disaster,” and he criticized the divisiveness that seems so prevalent today.
"What we're fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided and seeing others as an enemy — that has become a stronger impulse in American life,” he said.
The remarks drew a response from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
"I think President Obama should have kept his mouth shut,” he said. “You know, we know he doesn't like much this administration is doing. That's understandable. But I think it's a little bit classless frankly to critique an administration that comes after you.”
McConnell suggested Obama should have followed the example of his predecessors, including Presidents George W. and George H.W. Bush.
"You had your shot,” he said. “You were there for eight years. I think the tradition that the Bushes set up of not critiquing the president who comes after you is a good tradition.”
Schmidt had a different take.
“We have reached a level of terminal cynicism in our politics,” he tweeted. “McConnell is one of this rancid moment’s most prolific authors. The lying and gaslighting have become so easy for Trump’s henchmen and women. Imagine the boundless hypocrisy involved in Trump’s Senate footman calling President Obama classless. Soon his Senate Majority will be gone. The bill is coming due. These Republican enablers were not defeated by Trump. They surrendered to him. They surrendered their duty, dignity, decency, honesty and integrity to Trump. They will lose with shame.”
Through it all, Obama hasn’t said much. He responded to the president’s rantings with just one word.
“Vote,” he tweeted.
Seems like good advice.
Kelly Hawes is a columnist for CNHI News Indiana. He can be reached at kelly.hawes@indianamediagroup.com. Find him on Twitter @Kelly_Hawes.
