Ah, Jim Lucas is being Jim Lucas.
Again.
The Republican Indiana representative from Seymour who outsources his thinking to the National Rifle Association’s flacks has come with another talking point he finds particularly tasty.
Like almost every item on the intellectual menu the Lucas café offers, it is half-baked and dangerous to consume — seasoned with both disingenuousness and intellectual dishonesty to try to hide the fact that the thought is spoiled at its core.
This latest Lucas dish is a strange concoction. It involves posting links to shootings on social media and asking how many NRA members were involved in those shootings.
(Lucas loves to engage in debates on social media. He loathes gun-free zones, but he loves fact-free ones. Social media sites, therefore, are meat and potatoes for him. They allow him to summon his amen corner and don’t expose him to editors, who require, among other things, that what he says be grounded in something resembling reality.)
Lucas’s latest tactic is dubious on several counts.
The first is that it is impossible to know if NRA members are involved in any of the shootings. The organization keeps its membership lists a tightly guarded secret.
In fact, there’s considerable evidence the NRA lies about its membership in the same fashion that it lies about its finances. Recent litigation involving the gun group has revealed that NRA chieftain Wayne LaPierre, his family and his cronies have been running a grift and skimming the till in a manner that would have made the late con artist Bernie Madoff proud.
Similarly, investigators have compared the NRA’s claims of having 5 million members to the listed costs of its mailings and concluded the organization greatly inflates its membership. It keeps dead members on the rolls to pad the numbers and often lists the same person as having multiple memberships.
If Lucas were serious about proving no NRA members were involved in any shootings in this country, he’d call for the gun organization to make its membership list public.
But he won’t because that would prompt his NRA masters to jerk his leash.
The second and even larger reason Lucas’s contention is suspect involves its curious logic.
By his reasoning, he and his gun-loving cronies can visit a house where they know people are likely to smoke. They can douse the place with kerosene, put kindling at strategic points and crack open the pipes so gas fills the rooms.
But, Lucas argues, they bear no responsibility for any explosion if they don’t light a match themselves and they remember to shake their heads with mock regret while the place burns.
Similarly, they can flood our streets, schools, supermarkets, churches and now ballparks with guns, but, to their thinking, they bear no responsibility for the carnage that follows as long they don’t pull a trigger.
Which brings us to reason number three that Lucas’s NRA-concocted recipe for avoiding accountability is so noxious.
He and his running buddies actually try to use the fact that they turned the house into a fire trap as an argument against smoke detectors and fire departments.
He says that the dark success he and his crew have had in turning so much of America into a free-fire zone where guns are so readily and constantly available is a reason to make it even easier to buy and carry deadly weapons, even if one is mentally ill, a domestic abuser or a falling-down drunk. That the NRA has made this country so dangerous is rationale for having Americans own still more guns.
It’s the sort of logic only a gun merchant could love and only born suckers could buy.
But that’s Jim Lucas being Jim Lucas.
In a rational world, it should be possible for serious, thoughtful people to reason together and figure out ways to balance the legitimate rights of gun owners with others’ legitimate concerns regarding public safety. We Americans have performed this sort of balancing act millions of times in our history as a self-governing people.
There are serious, thoughtful people trying to have that discussion and perform that balancing act. They’re doing their best to cut through the noise generated by folks more interested in having an argument than finding a solution.
And then there’s Jim Lucas being Jim Lucas.
Again.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
