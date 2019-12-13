Only Donald Trump knows the truth.
Only Donald Trump speaks the truth.
That is what we all must understand and accept, if we are to be good Americans. To question Donald Trump, to doubt whether he is always right, is to commit treason.
Or maybe even blasphemy.
There are lost souls in this land who, to be sure, remain unconvinced and resist the president’s pronouncements and positions. They do not grasp one fundamental verity.
Reality is not something that is defined by itself. Reality is what Donald Trump says it is.
That is why, when the inspector general compiles an exhaustive, detailed report about whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation exhibited political bias in investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to help the Trump campaign and finds nothing and the president says, without offering any proof or evidence whatsoever, that such bias was overwhelming, we should accept what the president says.
Because only Donald Trump knows the truth.
Only Donald Trump speaks the truth.
This is also why, when roughly 20 women and the president’s own former lawyer accuse him of sexual assault or impropriety and the lawyer provides proof the president paid off at least one woman, but the president says they’re all lying, we should believe him.
Because only Donald Trump knows the truth.
Only Donald Trump speaks the truth.
Ditto for other essential questions.
There is a “big, beautiful wall” along the U.S.-Mexico border and Mexico paid for it. The manufacturing sector in middle America has rebounded and blue-collar workers once again have it made. The trade war with China has helped farmers in the Midwest and other parts of America dependent on agriculture — they’re now just raking in the big money. The wealth gap in America isn’t growing wider now because President Trump has made sure that forgotten Americans were taken care of first and best with his tax cut package. And health care now is better, cheaper and easier to find than it ever has been, just as he said it would be.
We know these things because President Trump told us he would make them happen. That he alone could make them happen.
Our eyes, our ears and our bank accounts may tell us otherwise when it comes to these things, but we shouldn’t let those false perceptions deceive us.
Because only Donald Trump knows the truth.
Only Donald Trump speaks the truth.
The Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are engaged in a vicious and empty “hoax” and “witch hunt” to impeach President Trump.
The president has called this “treason.” He’s being much too kind. It’s really a sacrilege.
Everyone knows the president is being persecuted for no reason. The “transcript” of his phone call with Ukraine’s president was “perfect.” President Trump did nothing wrong, nothing anyone should question, much less criticize.
Right-thinking Americans know that the president and the Republicans in the House and the Senate wouldn’t have had a problem with Barack Obama or Bill Clinton or Jimmy Carter asking a foreign leader to help unearth damaging information, real or not, about a political opponent. Heck, GOP leaders in Congress would have been thrilled if, say, Jimmy Carter had held hostage aid aimed at helping Afghanistan battle the Soviet Union until and unless the Afghans gave him some dirt on Ronald Reagan.
So, once again, President Trump is right.
Because only Donald Trump knows the truth.
Only Donald Trump speaks the truth.
There are critics out there — poor, deluded fools that they are — who say that citizens of a self-governing society shouldn’t follow any elected official blindly or without question. What morons.
They even say that the president should be held accountable just like every other citizen and that all citizens should be able to say what they think, good or bad, about the president. They say that America is still a free country.
Yes, it is, until President Trump says otherwise.
Because only Donald Trump knows the truth.
Only Donald Trump speaks the truth.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.