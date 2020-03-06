The cards tell the story.
Pink as valentine’s cards, they fill clotheslines, makeshift walls and bulletin boards in the Indiana Statehouse. They cover the lectern from which speaker after speaker talks about our state’s ongoing epidemic of sexual assault.
Both the speakers and the cards are part of a rally that is itself a component of El Tendedero/The Clothesline Indiana, a year-long effort coordinated by Women4Change and the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking to elevate awareness of sexual assault in the Hoosier state.
The numbers the speakers recite are both chilling and depressing.
One of five women in Indiana has been sexually assaulted.
Indiana has the fourth-highest rate of reported rapes among high school girls.
More than 80 percent of sexual assaults aren’t even reported, much less prosecuted, because the survivors — the women, the human beings — don’t believe anyone cares enough about the problem to do anything about it.
Numbers, though, can make a tragedy sound like a math problem.
That’s why the cards matter so much. The cards make clear the pain women — the people — feel when they have been assaulted.
The cards prompt responses with questions, such as:
“How did you or how could you regain your joy after experiencing sexual violence?”
One woman from Porter County wrote:
“What’s joy? How do I get it?”
Another woman from Ohio County wrote:
“I haven’t. I’ve tried. I can’t.”
A different prompt asks:
“Where do you feel safe? Why?”
A woman from Dubois County writes in response:
“Nowhere. It could happen anytime, anywhere.”
Many other cards have shorter answers to the same questions.
“Nowhere.”
“No place.”
“I don’t.”
One woman writes about the indignity and degradation of unwanted and inappropriate sexual attention. She says her uncle hit on her when she was 23.
“Yuck,” she writes.
More than 1,500 cards fill the south atrium of the Statehouse. They come from every county in Indiana.
Each one tells the story of a woman who has been abused, degraded, made to feel less than fully human. Each is a call to action — or at least each should be.
But it’s a call that too often goes unheeded.
One of the rally’s goals is to summon support to change Indiana law. This legislative session, a bill with bipartisan support would have defined sex without consent as a crime. Current Indiana law doesn’t do so.
The bill died in the Indiana House of Representatives without receiving a hearing.
Doubtless, the overwhelmingly male Indiana General Assembly had much higher priorities than keeping one in five Hoosier women from being sexually assaulted. Or in reducing the number of high school girls who are raped in our state.
Sometimes, the girl isn’t even in high school.
One of the speakers is Crystal Shultz. She’s the mother of a daughter who told her attacker “no” when he wanted sex. He raped her anyway.
She reported it.
Mother and daughter then discovered that saying “no” doesn’t matter in Indiana. The daughter was charged with filing a false report and found herself put in handcuffs.
She was 12 at the time.
The saddest thing about the pink cards here at the Statehouse is the knowledge that for every woman who wrote one, there are 10, 20, 100 or 1,000 more who have had similar experiences. Similar pains. Similar tragedies.
They don’t write because they think no one cares.
The cards tell a story about Indiana.
About us.
It isn’t a pretty story.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
