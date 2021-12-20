This time, the note came from a reader in Terre Haute.
I’d written a column about how Donald Trump was a poor loser. Because he never can admit that he’s failed or lost, I wrote, he denies himself, his party and his followers the chance to learn anything from defeats. This condemns them to make the same mistakes again and again and again.
The reader took offense.
His response wasn’t a defense of the former president or the way he has handled himself over the past year.
No, it was a classic case of “what-about.”
What about all the nefarious acts of the Clintons? What about Hunter Biden? What about Black Lives Matter?
What about this?
What about that?
In other words, it was like many such missives I receive from Trump defenders. They rarely attempt to make cases for their hero based on what he’s done — in fact, they never, never, ever dispute the facts of what I’ve written — but instead try to redirect the discussion or divert attention.
They seem to be saying that Donald Trump’s bad conduct, however ignoble it may be, is justified because other people have done bad things, too. In their eyes, if two wrongs don’t necessarily make a right, one of those wrongs is at least okay if it’s committed by someone wearing the right party or ideological label.
I must admit that I don’t understand how anyone could think this would be a persuasive argument.
In the first place, these “what-about” defenses are implicit acknowledgments that their guy has done wrong. Banging on the table or screaming that someone else’s shoe is untied isn’t going to distract anyone who really is paying attention.
Second, this game of “what about” also is an admission on the part of the person who plays it. Resorting to that sort of defense says that one cares less about moral principles than about party loyalties. They’re saying that something that is bad if a Democrat does it is all right if a Republican does it — and vice versa.
That sort of logic — if such a term even can be used in this context — may be effective with hardened partisans and ideologues, but those of us who just think right is right and wrong is wrong find it far less compelling.
As to this reader’s points, such as they are, the fact is that when Congress demanded that then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testify about Benghazi, I wrote that she should travel to the Hill, sit herself down and answer their questions until her interrogators wore themselves out.
Which is what she did.
Her supporters were furious. They argued that the Benghazi hearings were nothing more than a partisan witch hunt.
Maybe they were.
But here’s the thing. All who hold positions on the public payroll, whether elected or appointed, work for the public and have a duty to hold themselves accountable to that public.
That’s the entire public, not just the people who voted for them or like them or gave them money.
Hillary Clinton had a responsibility — a duty — to explain her actions to the public by answering a call from that public’s elected representatives.
That was true regardless of any partisan motivations on the part of the legislators who issued the summons.
The same goes for Donald Trump, his aides and his allies who now are doing everything they can to avoid having to testify about the Jan. 6 insurrection and, it appears, their attempts to subvert and overturn a legitimate national election.
They should travel to the Hill, sit themselves down and answer questions until their questioners wear themselves out.
They should do so for two reasons.
The first is that they worked for the entire public.
Not just the people who voted for them.
Or liked them.
Or gave them money.
The second is even more important.
Because right is right and wrong is wrong — regardless of who does it.
And no amount of “what abouts” is going to change that.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
