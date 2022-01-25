Sometimes, a revolution doesn’t happen with guns, tanks and bombs.
Sometimes, it comes as an idea. As thoughts in the air. As words printed on a page.
Feb. 2 marks the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” one of the most admired and least read books in all literature. That’s because it is a difficult book written by a difficult man. Neither novel nor author offered up truths without a substantial commitment from the reader.
It is difficult for us in this age awash with sensation to comprehend the storm “Ulysses” provoked a century ago. That was a different era, one in which the arts of telling stories, communicating ideas or performing music with recorded sounds or moving images still were in their infancy.
The written word was king then. It was how people informed and entertained themselves, the way they wiled away hours by labor. The great authors didn’t have readers as much as they did acolytes, people who turned to their books for inspiration, guidance and comfort.
Joyce’s great work changed the way writers wrote, readers read, and people thought. Unfolding over a single day — June 16, 1904 — in Dublin, Ireland, it explores the lives of its characters and the community in which they lived in ways not seen before.
When it was published, people struggled to categorize the novel.
It was denigrated as obscene. Censors here in the United States and elsewhere even managed to ban it for more than a decade.
It also was dismissed as little more than literary grandstanding, a sleight-of-hand performed by an Irish expatriate of huge intelligence — Joyce’s IQ has been estimated to be as high as 180 — and a facility for wordplay. The whole hefty tome, in those early critics’ eyes, was nothing more than a send-up of “The Odyssey,” a labored joke with a drawn-out punchline.
Those critics of yore did not do the book justice.
Joyce’s aim in writing “Ulysses” was far weightier than poking fun at Homer. He sought to explore and display the miraculous in the mundane, the ethereal in the earthy, the spiritual in the sensual. He wanted to show life in all its beauty and cruelty, its ugliness and kindness.
What made it powerful was that Joyce loosened so many of the shackles confining human expression as he wrote. It wasn’t just the subject matter — the fact that he took readers into both the bedroom and the bathroom — that was liberating. Many of the literary devices — stream of consciousness, interior monologue, etc. — we now take for granted saw their first full use and development in Joyce’s hands.
He wrote as people lived, probing all the doubts, hungers, insecurities and ambitions that accompany human existence.
The resulting book was an impressive achievement, one that almost did not come to be.
That’s because Joyce was at many times not an easy man to work with or even like. He had a capacity for using people and then alienating them, even — and perhaps especially — those to whom he had reason to feel indebted.
Almost no one wanted to publish him, in part because his work was guaranteed to incur the censors’ wrath and in part because he was, to use a modern term, so high maintenance.
The too-often overlooked heroine of the saga of “Ulysses” is a woman, a lesbian expatriate American bookstore owner in Paris named Sylvia Beach. She founded and ran the legendary Left Bank shop Shakespeare & Company, where she supported and nurtured many writers now famous today.
She is one of the greatest friends to literature in human history.
Even though she’d never published a book before, she took on “Ulysses,” put up with all of Joyce’s hectoring and often unreasonable demands, enlisted the support of a network of writers and other literary spirits to smuggle the printed book into readers’ hands and then, when Joyce found a way to make some money with an American publisher, ceded her rights to the book.
As I said, Joyce could use people.
Great artists are not always kind human beings.
But, as tortured as the book’s birth was, its life has been extraordinary. Much of modern literature, modern art and modern thought are informed and shaped by Joyce’s masterwork.
And we owe it all to a brilliant but difficult man and a woman who is too-often forgotten.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
