Donald Trump thought long and hard about running for president in 2012.
In the end, he didn’t do it.
He reasoned — correctly — that challenging President Barack Obama’s re-election was a recipe for disaster. Obama not only had a base of supporters that was both broad and deep, but he also had all the powers and advantages of incumbency to use.
If Trump ran against Obama, the chances were good that Trump wouldn’t just get beat. He’d be humiliated.
That wouldn’t do the Trump brand or the Trump ego much good.
So, Trump passed on making the run.
Instead, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney — now a U.S. senator from Utah — emerged from a crowded field to become the Republican presidential candidate.
Romney ran a surprisingly strong race. He drubbed Obama in the first presidential debate and stood on the precipice of victory until a couple of dim-bulbed Republican U.S. Senate candidates — one of them being Richard Mourdock here in Indiana — stole both the national spotlight and Romney’s momentum by making ill-advised and ill-informed statements linking pregnancies from rape and God’s will.
Still, Romney captured 47.1 percent of the vote.
Remember that number — 47.1 percent.
Four years later, when Trump finally did run, he did battle with a deeply flawed Democratic candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump managed to claim the White House but needed significant help from the quirks of the Electoral College map, an inadvertent assist from former FBI Director James Comey and the active support of Russian agents to eke out a narrow win.
Even with all that aid, Trump still lost the popular vote to Clinton by nearly 3 million ballots.
And he claimed only 46 percent of the vote.
Four years later, when Trump ran for re-election, he was the one who had all the advantages and benefits of incumbency to call upon. He ran against Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, who had run for president twice before and failed miserably both times.
Biden didn’t just thump Trump. He pounded him, whipped him and shellacked him.
Trump lost by a popular vote margin of more than 7 million. Traditionally red states such as Georgia and Arizona fell into the Democrats’ column. And the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate — both of which had been controlled by Republicans when Trump came into office — ended up in the Democrats’ hands.
Even running as an incumbent, Trump still managed to claim only 46.9 percent of the vote.
That’s right.
In his two elections — one of which was against a damaged candidate and the other of which afforded him all the power of the presidency to make his case — Trump never managed to equal Romney’s 47.1 percent.
And Romney was running against a once-in-a-generation political talent who had all the muscle of the White House at his disposal.
Yet, Trump has the nerve — the gleefully idiotic gall — to call Romney “a stone-cold loser.”
The reason for Trump’s animus toward Romney is that the senator from Utah voted to remove Trump from office during each of the former president’s impeachment trials. Romney also has pointed out that the former president’s word and character leave much to be desired.
In other words, Donald Trump hates Mitt Romney because Romney has a conscience and dares to tell the truth.
The former president has managed to convince other people to bear Romney ill will, too. At a GOP gathering in Utah, Romney was booed by Trump partisans.
Romney responded with grace.
He asked those booing if they weren’t embarrassed.
Probably not, but they should be.
Many people now ask when Republicans will recover their nerve and stand up to Trump.
I have a different question.
When will they rediscover their brains?
When Republicans followed leaders such as Romney, they controlled the House and the Senate and came close to toppling the most formidable presidential candidate in recent memory.
Under Trump, they lost the House.
They lost the Senate.
And they have failed to crack 47 percent of the popular vote in two presidential elections.
So, the irony of Donald Trump calling someone else a “loser?”
That’s rich.
Really rich.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
