The movement to impeach President Donald Trump now has all the deliberate, unstoppable force of a train leaving a station.
It may start slowly, but it will gather speed with every turn of the wheels until it is barreling down the tracks.
The question no longer is whether the president broke the law. He did. And, whether he realizes he was confessing guilt when he acknowledged soliciting the Ukrainian president for campaign dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Trump has admitted he broke the law.
Thoughtful Republicans realize this.
That’s why, during the painful three-and-a-half-hour testimony by acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire before the House Intelligence Committee, Republicans flailed.
They criticized the process by which the complaint came forward. They attacked Democrats’ motivation. They bemoaned the precedents being set.
But not one of them said, “President Trump is innocent. He didn’t do this.”
Because they couldn’t.
Even if the president hadn’t already admitted that he tried to involve Ukraine in a U.S. election, everyone knows that it is exactly the sort of thing this president would do without a second thought. He either does not understand the restraints and responsibilities the presidency imposes on people who hold the office — or he doesn’t care.
That’s why, when the president’s Republican defenders cautioned Democrats not to run ahead of the facts, they also were warning themselves.
Nearly three years into this presidency, Republicans have experienced too many instances in which they have reassured themselves and the nation that President Trump couldn’t possibly be that foolish and careless only to find out that he in fact had been that foolish and careless.
The events of the past few days can hardly have put GOP fears to rest.
When the president released the memo detailing his July phone call with Ukraine’s president, he seemed to think it would exonerate him.
Instead, it confirmed that he had solicited campaign help from a foreign leader and, worse, seemed to tie having Ukraine receive congressionally approved aid to the receipt of that campaign help.
Worse still, it suggested that President Trump was using Attorney General William Barr as his personal attorney — not the nation’s — and sending his own personal lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, to try to close the deal.
Bad as all that was, there was more to come.
When a redacted version of the whistleblower’s complaint was declassified and released, it confirmed everything in the memo. This suggests that any additional charges — and there were significant additional charges —contained are likely to be credible, too.
Most damning was the charge that people in the White House knew the call presented a legal problem for them and tried to conceal the evidence by burying the transcript in a computer system reserved only for grave national security matters. The whistleblower’s complaint said there were at least a dozen people involved in this act of concealment.
That means there are at least a dozen witnesses to what likely are impeachable acts.
Those folks now will need to lawyer up in a hurry.
It’s no wonder Republicans seem flat-footed in response to these developments.
This president has put them in an awful position.
Soon, they will have to cast votes on the president’s conduct.
If they support President Trump and his expansive notions of executive privilege, they will condone the idea that the president — any president, Democrat or Republican — is above the law. They also will be saying that it is all right for foreign governments to interfere in our elections. That means they won’t have any reason to complain if, say, the Chinese government decides to target vulnerable Republican senators in states hit hard by President Trump’s trade war.
But voting against Trump also will have consequences for them, too.
Because the president is right. His base won’t desert him, as he has said, even if he were to shoot someone.
Most Republicans doubtless wish this all just would go away.
But, thanks to this president, it’s much too late for that.
The train has left the station.
The only choices left are get on board, get off the tracks … or get run over.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
