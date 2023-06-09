Imagine, for a moment, what Donald Trump might have been — what he could have done with his tremendous gifts.
Think about what he could have accomplished if he had marshalled his great skill at moving and mobilizing masses of people, at setting the terms of national and international discussions, in the service of any goal larger than his own narrow self-interests.
He could have been one of America’s transformational presidents, one of those few leaders who alters the arc of the nation’s destiny.
Instead, he quite possibly could end his days behind bars for violating the espionage laws and obstructing the very justice he once vowed before God and everyone to uphold.
A great deal of noise has accompanied Trump’s indictment on federal charges that he illegally took classified documents pertaining to national security, refused to give them back and lied about having them.
Voices on the left shout with joy that the man they call “Teflon Don” finally is being held accountable for his actions. Voices on the right scream that the Justice Department is being “weaponized.”
Others — and I hope there are many of them — just shake their heads at the shabby sadness of this whole mess.
It did not have to go this way.
In the years since he descended the escalator at the tower bearing his name to declare his candidacy for the presidency, analyzing Donald Trump has become something resembling a national obsession.
Few figures in history have dominated the American imagination the way Trump has.
Even out of power, he captures more media attention than any other figure — a reality that has made right-wingers’ efforts to make his successor in the White House, Joe Biden, a figure of national opprobrium more difficult. It is hard to turn the spotlight on Biden as long as Trump keeps claiming it.
No, demanding it.
Entire forests have died to fill the pages of the tomes attempting to explain Trump. These books and other takes on his life detail and explore his dalliances, his bullying, his impulsiveness, his endless prevaricating and his bottomless narcissism.
Doubtless, historians, biographers and psychologists will spend decades attempting to unravel the entwined mysteries of Donald Trump and the hold he had on much of the American public.
They will not find an answer, though, that explains anything until they unlock the riddle that most puzzles me about the man.
His sheer self-destructiveness.
Like so many of the threats Trump has faced, this latest indictment is a danger of his own making, a crisis he himself willed into being.
He had many, many off-ramps on the road to this collision.
He could not have taken the documents in the first place. He could have given them back on any of the numerous occasions federal officials asked that he do so. He could have listened to his lawyers who told him not to speak about the matter—not to add charges of obstruction of justice and potentially even perjury to his list of troubles.
Trump chose to pass up every opportunity to avoid this conflict.
Maybe he wanted the fight so he could whine some more about being hit.
Regardless of his motivation — however complicated it may be — he left Justice Department officials in the very definition of a “damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don’t” situation.
Attorney General Merrick Garland and Independent Counsel Jack Smith are neither stupid nor oblivious. They knew indicting Trump would ignite a firestorm on the right. They also knew that indicting a former president risked setting a dangerous precedent.
But the alternative was even worse.
The Republicans in Congress now caterwauling about “weaponizing” the Justice Department and the prosecutorial process should ponder the result of doing nothing. If Trump’s argument that, as a president and former president, he was beyond the reach of the law, any future attempt to hold a president accountable for any offense would have been impossible.
That would have applied to Democratic presidents, too.
Only rabid partisans and the terminally naïve believe that one party or the other has a monopoly on virtue. Both merit scrutiny.
But that is the point to which Donald Trump brought this country — either engulf the nation in political flames or turn a flamethrower on the rule of law.
If he had used his gifts in other ways, it wouldn’t have ended this way.
That’s the tragedy of it.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The views expressed are those of the author only and should not be attributed to Franklin College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.