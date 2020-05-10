Maybe the people of the United States should hire their own lawyer.
Because it’s clear that U.S. Attorney General William Barr no longer works for us.
He is President Donald Trump’s lawyer, one willing to serve as both errand boy and bag man for a commander-in-chief who views the rule of the law, the Constitution and, for that matter, the oath of office he took with his hand on the Bible the same way a dog does a fire hydrant.
That’s what the decision by Barr’s Justice Department to drop the criminal case against Michael Flynn demonstrates.
Flynn was Trump’s national security adviser for about a minute and a half. The president fired Flynn for, Trump said at the time, lying to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations the short-time national security adviser had with Russian officials and envoys.
Flynn also lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about those contacts. He pled guilty, not once, but twice, to telling those lies.
Now, Trump says that Flynn did nothing wrong, that he is an “innocent man” who has been unjustly hounded. (If that’s true, one wonders why the president fired him in the first place.)
None of this is likely to make much difference to the president’s base.
It’s become clear in the past three and a half years that about 40 percent of the people in this country will swallow any contradiction, about-face, obfuscation or outright lie this president feeds them. There apparently are many Americans who are so gullible that, if Donald Trump told them gravity is a hoax, they’d jump out high windows and continue believing they could fly right up to the moment their bodies slammed into the pavement below.
Then, if they somehow survived the fall, after they woke up in the hospital, they’d blame neither the president nor themselves for their pain and predicament but the media and the deep state.
This president counts on this credulousness on the part of his supporters and uses it as both cloak and shield.
He’s done the math.
He knows that, so long as his base sticks to him, his Republican enablers in Congress will accept and defend any and every outrage he commits.
Some do so out of fear. They’re terrified to challenge a man they believe – no, they know – is not stable because they realize he will stir up his followers in opposition to them, thus ending any hopes for re-election they might have.
Most, though, prop this president up for crasser, more opportunistic reasons. They defend him because about the only things he’s delivered on — and continues to deliver on — are the things about which they care the most.
Tax cuts for the wealthy and judicial appointments.
The other things Trump touts — building a wall, bashing immigrants — the GOP establishment sees as shiny objects that can be used to distract the rubes while the real work of revising the tax code to further reward the upper crust and entrenching conservatism as a line of defense in the judicial branch goes on unimpeded.
It’s working.
Republicans have gotten their tax cuts and they’re packing the courts.
But those gains come at a cost.
People who have paid attention during the current pandemic and the Trump-encouraged Republican rush to reopen the country, largely for political reasons, at the cost of Americans’ lives never again will take conservative assertions of being “pro-life” seriously.
And, should Democrats retake the White House and the Senate back in the future and zealously prosecute, say, civil rights laws, Republicans’ complaints about government overreach and claims that they are strict constitutional constructionists will be met with guffaws.
Conservatives have gotten their tax cuts and their court appointments.
Michael Flynn, in all likelihood, has skirted justice and won his freedom.
All it cost the American people was any faith that the Justice Department belongs to them.
And all it cost the Republican Party was its soul.
What a bargain.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.