It could have been different.
If Donald Trump’s presidency is coming to an end — as polls suggest it might be — then he and supporters will ask what happened.
And why.
They will look at choices made, and roads taken over the past four years. If they’re honest with themselves, they’ll see that bad decisions and wrong turns led them to where they are.
The first came early in Trump’s presidency. He had campaigned hard on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
His pledge to do so inflamed the country on both sides of our political divide. To his supporters, his wall promise made him someone who would stand up for them. To his opponents, it marked him as a bigot and a xenophobe.
It established him, though, as a political force that was different, neither a Democrat nor a traditional Republican — something new and unpredictable.
But Trump chose not to make the wall a priority.
Instead, he bowed to the prime concerns of corporate Republicans such as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin. He made his first major tasks in office placing Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court and ramming through a massive tax cut that redistributed America’s wealth upward.
Trump touts himself as a dealmaker.
In that situation, he didn’t use the leverage he had. He could have said to McConnell and Ryan, “Give me funding first for my wall and other infrastructure promises I’ve made and then I’ll give you the judges and tax cut you want.”
Then he could have sold building the wall as a public works project that created transitional employment for displaced American workers as part of a plan to rebuild America’s infrastructure. That would have jammed Democrats, who couldn’t have balked at infrastructure improvements even if it meant swallowing the wall in the process.
Trump didn’t do that.
Once he gave congressional Republicans what they wanted — Gorsuch and a big tax cut for the wealthy — he discovered they didn’t care much about what he wanted. They defended him when he was attacked, because they were afraid of him and his devoted, even rabid base.
But they didn’t help him get done what he wanted.
Instead, it was McConnell’s agenda, not Trump’s, that came to define the Trump presidency.
Another fundamental error came in 2018 when Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement from the Supreme Court. Trump and Republicans figured the fight to confirm a new justice would energize and mobilize the GOP base.
It did.
The problem was that, when Trump nominated political hack Brett Kavanaugh, it also energized and expanded the Democratic base.
Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million in 2016. In the 2018 House races, Democrats won 10 million more votes than Republicans.
More important, Democrats captured the House.
This made Trump’s impeachment inevitable.
Many of the votes Republicans lost in 2018 were lost in the suburbs, particularly with women. If Trump had chosen to nominate Amy Coney Barrett — whom he finally got around to touting in 2020 — rather than Kavanaugh, he might have spared himself and his party considerable trouble.
He would have maneuvered Democrats into having to vote against a smart, relatively young woman — one who looks an awful lot like a suburban soccer mom and who would have been replacing an old white guy. Some of the losses in the suburbs doubtless would have been avoided.
Instead, Trump threw his weight behind Kavanaugh, who was less qualified than Barrett. Worse, he faced credible accusations that he’d assaulted women and he all but acknowledged that he couldn’t control himself when he drank.
By backing Kavanaugh, Trump put himself on the path to impeachment and imperiled what otherwise might have been a relatively easy re-election.
There were other errors of judgment, of course, but they all stemmed from the same fundamental flaw.
Donald Trump promised to be a different kind of president.
In terms of professional decorum and personal conduct, he certainly has been. We likely never will see another president who can weaponize Twitter the way he can.
But in the ways that count — on policy — he has been a traditional Republican. He made Mitch McConnell’s priorities his.
And the needs and wants of the people who put Trump in office?
Not so much.
That’s what cost him.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
