Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita must have a theory he wants to test.
He must believe that what worked at the national level for former President Donald Trump will work for an ambitious politician unrestrained by scruples at the state level.
That is why Rokita has decided to follow the Trump pattern of pushing big lies.
Rokita started with this before he even took office by supporting a baseless lawsuit launched by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton’s suit sought to disenfranchise millions of voters in four states in a last-ditch attempt to help Trump steal the 2020 presidential election.
Paxton may not have been as interested in helping Trump as he was in helping himself. Paxton faces felony securities fraud charges. A presidential pardon as Trump was headed out the door would have been a nice thank-you note.
Rokita’s motives for abetting election theft likely were less immediate. Indiana’s attorney general never has seen an elected office he didn’t want to run for. He figured establishing himself as a Trump acolyte of the first order was the surest path to advancement in a red state.
He even posted a love letter to the ousted president on Twitter. It was a Valentine’s Day greeting that read:
“You stole my heart like a 2020 election.”
It featured an artist’s rendering of Trump.
Twitter responded by blocking activity on the tweet and warning that Rokita’s little missive might incite violence.
Which, of course, is just what the state’s chief law enforcement official—an officer of the court, in fact—should be doing.
Not.
But let’s face it. Scrambling to lick Donald Trump’s boots has become almost an Olympic sport in some Republican circles. Mike Braun, for instance, has made it clear that running errands for the former president is the sole reason he’s in the U.S. Senate.
If Rokita merely sought opportunities to abase himself in pursuit of political office, his antics might be written off as a form of low-rent show business — a political version of a reality TV, the title of the show being, “How Low Can You Go?”
He would have transformed himself into a folk hero to the dwindling Trump cult and a buffoon to everyone else.
That’s entertainment.
But Rokita has taken Trump as his model in other, more disturbing ways.
In his newsletter Importantville, Adam Wren reports that Rokita has decided to maintain a side business as a senior policy adviser for a health benefits company. Rokita says he asked for and obtained an opinion from the state’s inspector general that holding onto the gig was just fine.
But he refuses to release the opinion.
What’s more, he’s hired the former inspector general, Lori Torres, to serve as his chief of staff and chief deputy attorney general.
The whole thing smells.
But, again, Rokita simply has taken a page from the Trump playbook.
Trump was the first president since Richard Nixon to refuse to put his assets in a blind trust, release his tax returns or disclose his business holdings. During the four years he was in the White House the former president raised endless concerns that he was profiting from the taxpayers by routing government business to his own enterprises — the amount of government money spent on presidential family stays at Trump properties is staggering — and that he was caught in a snare of conflicts of interest.
Worse, Trump sent the signal that, for him, public service was a part-time gig, a side hustle to his main business of pushing the family brand.
Rokita, on a smaller scale, is sending the same signal.
Indiana’s attorney general is supposed to have only one client.
That is the state of Indiana.
Todd Rokita doesn’t seem to grasp that.
That shouldn’t be surprising.
When a guy is grasping for anything he can get hold of, he tends not to be fastidious.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
