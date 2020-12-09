Incoming Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita opened his campaign for governor in 2024 the other day.
Well, that’s not precisely true.
Because Rokita always is running for one office or another — his tireless striving to grasp the next rung on the political ladder doubtless began when he was in the womb — his race for governor probably began years ago. This is, after all, the guy who once launched three different campaigns in one year.
Still, there is something especially Rokita-like about the man’s latest maneuver.
He threw his support behind a Texas lawsuit that asks the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out more than 20 million legally cast ballots in four swing states. The goal of the suit is to overturn the results in the presidential election and install Donald Trump in the White House for another four years.
I’d call this Texas suit a hail Mary attempt, but hail Mary attempts have some meager chance of succeeding. This suit has none.
The Supreme Court just opted — apparently unanimously — not to hear a case that would have tossed Democrat Joe Biden’s won victory in Pennsylvania. In all, President Trump and his allies have initiated more than 50 suits to derail the democratic process. Nearly 40 have been dismissed or withdrawn. The others are as dead as Trump University.
The president’s team has yet to win a single one of these cases — even though the judicial branch, right up to the Supreme Court, is packed with Trump appointees.
That’s because Trump’s lawyers have produced no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
None.
Zip.
Zero.
Nada.
Nothing.
Even Trump’s own lapdog U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says there was no voter fraud.
None of this slowed Rokita from joining, lemming-like, the Trump caravan’s march to the cliff’s edge. Even though Indiana now is one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic and there are huge challenges ahead for all Hoosiers, our soon-to-be attorney general thinks we have time, energy and money to burn on frivolous lawsuits.
That’s what makes this latest stunt so spectacularly Rokitaesque. The sheer cynicism of the ambition is perfectly balanced by the craven lack of concern about the consequences of his actions.
There are people out there who drank the Kool-Aid and honestly believe, because of their unquestioning faith in their leader, that Trump’s increasingly desperate ploys to stay in the Oval Office aren’t cavalier wastes of time and resources.
The bet here is that our boy Todd isn’t one of those true believers.
His allegiance is only to himself.
Rokita’s principles are as pliable as a piece of wet string. When it helps him to be a moderate, he hugs the center lane. When he needs to be conservative, he leans so far right he falls over. And when it’s essential that he be nuts, he transforms himself into absolute squirrel bait.
That’s where he is now.
Rokita, for all his shameless scheming and self-absorbed self-promotion, isn’t stupid. He’s looked at the political landscape in Indiana during these post-Trump days and decided that the biggest challenge for a Republican running statewide is winning a contested primary.
What’s more, he’s gambling that the craziest candidate generally wins in that primary.
That’s what happened to him.
In 2018, Rokita jousted with U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and former state Rep. Mike Braun for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination. Braun won — in part because he spent a ton of his own money in the process and in part because he pledged to embrace whatever insanity Donald Trump conjured up.
That’s a pledge Braun has kept.
He’s now two years into a distinguished career in what once was the world’s greatest deliberative body, where his duties consist of mowing Trump’s lawn, polishing his shoes and fetching the president’s slippers.
Rokita learned his lesson from that race.
He’s not going to be out-crazied again.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
