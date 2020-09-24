In one sense, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, already have won the argument regarding the U.S. Supreme Court.
They’ve got many Americans — including those who oppose them — accepting the notion that it really doesn’t matter what the Constitution says. That the Senate gets to rewrite the rules and make things up as it goes along, based on the political needs of the party in power at any moment.
They’ve even managed to persuade many people who ought to know better that two wrongs now make a right.
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just a few days ago, Trump and McConnell vowed they would hold a floor vote on her successor — before the Nov. 3 election if they can. If not, they’ll hold the vote before the end of the year, even if Trump loses the presidency and Republicans lose the Senate.
This, of course, contradicts what McConnell and the GOP did four years ago. Back then, when President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to sit on the court, McConnell and Republicans argued it wasn’t right to appoint a justice in a presidential election year. Garland didn’t even get a hearing, much less a floor vote.
Republicans were wrong to do that.
There is no limitation on when a president can nominate someone to fill a vacant spot on the bench. That McConnell invented a prohibition on the spot and that so many members of his party supported him in doing so will remain a blot on the Senate’s record and their reputations for eternity.
But now Democrats are working to enshrine McConnell’s shabby and hypocritical power grab into some sort of hallowed precedent.
They’re arguing, perhaps without even realizing it, that these new “rules” made up by a man with the moral stature of a snake should be honored going forward. If McConnell and Trump go through with their plans to rush through a Supreme Court appointment, Democrats vow they will consider all sorts of retaliation.
One option is expanding the size of the Supreme Court.
Another is beginning impeachment proceedings against the president before the election or even after it.
Still another is impeaching Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Stop.
Please.
Just.
Stop.
Someone must be the adult in this process.
Trump, McConnell and the Republicans have demonstrated — again and again and again — that they are not up to the task. Time after time under McConnell’s and Trump’s leadership, the GOP has acted like a spoiled child, grabbing and grasping for all they can get while ignoring the needs and concerns of anyone who didn’t vote for them or doesn’t look like them or doesn’t pray the way they do.
That leaves us with the Democrats.
That they have bought into so many of the Republicans’ arguments about the malleability of both constitutional practice and precedent is disheartening.
If they continue down the path McConnell has charted for us, they will further delegitimize both the Supreme Court and the rule of law itself.
Instead, they should focus on rebuilding the institutions McConnell and Trump have undermined, even trashed. Should Democrats regain power, they should vow to reinstitute a nomination process that encourages presidents to bring forth judicial prospects who command broad respect for their knowledge of the Constitution and the law —and not partisan hacks such as Brett Kavanaugh, who made his bones doing scut work for GOP attack dogs during the Clinton presidency.
Expanding the size of the court can be explored, but it shouldn’t be done as to settle scores. Instead, Democrats and, with luck, a few Republicans who might have seen the light, could work on creating safeguards for the court in times of distress. Given that elevation to the court is a lifetime appointment and the job is demanding, creating fresh ways for justices to take occasional sabbaticals might make sense.
McConnell and Trump have shown us what a leadership style of playing games and shouting at the wind brings us — more than 200,000 Americans killed by a pandemic, millions out of work, disorder and rancor in our streets and cities and anger and distrust everywhere.
If Democrats want to gain the affection and support of the nation, they should try something different.
It’s called governing.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
