It’s difficult to determine when incompetence became a source of ideological pride to conservatives.
But it sure seems that way now.
The recent debacle over the relief package for Americans is just the latest example. President Donald Trump, after much pouting and wavering, signed the measure into law without ceremony on a Sunday night — generally the slowest news night of the week and even more so on a holiday weekend.
The president affixed his signature after blasting the package — which provides $600 to many Americans while excluding many others — for being loaded down with pork and other subsidies for interests other than those of working Americans.
He acted as if he were shocked Congress would do this without his permission.
There were two problems with Trump’s act of innocent outrage.
The first was the negotiations had been going on for eight months. For almost all that time, the president was AWOL from the discussions.
If he didn’t know what the members of Congress were discussing, it was because he wasn’t paying attention.
The second is, even if he wasn’t paying attention to the negotiations, he shouldn’t have been shocked at the pork provisions within the plan.
Every one of them came from his administration’s initial budget proposal. It was, by and large, his program that Congress adopted, which is why Republicans were doing victory dances when it passed both chambers.
If what emerged from the process surprised Trump, he must not have read his own budget proposal.
There are some things a president can be forgiven for not tracking.
But putting together a package of $900 billion in taxpayer money with provisions to help keep suffering Americans in their homes is something that should engage the commander-in-chief’s attention.
If we take the president at his word — admittedly, a dubious proposition — then his outrage over the relief bill was also an admission that he didn’t do his job.
That he was incompetent.
It’s hard to understand why some people, all of them self-proclaimed conservatives, would defend Trump’s conduct in this episode — or in many others, for that matter.
For generations, it was a source of pride for conservatives that they were the ones who knew how to make things work. They strove for efficiency in all things and boasted of their campaigns to eliminate waste.
Wasted time.
Wasted energy.
Wasted money.
That view probably was best expressed by former Indiana governor and current Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. Daniels is conservative to his core and prays with a pilgrim’s fervor at the altar of relentless competence.
He told me once that reasonable people could disagree about how much government we really need. But the government we do have, he said, had to work and to work well. That government must serve the interests of the people it represents.
To do otherwise — to believe otherwise — was a betrayal of basic principles.
That is what makes the conservative embrace of Donald Trump so mystifying.
Time and again, as in this recent episode of dysfunction, he has attempted to take credit for “solving” problems he created in the first place. When he encounters a crisis he didn’t create — such as the pandemic — his pattern is to do at least one of three things.
The first is to run away and hide.
The second is to find someone else to blame.
The third is to pretend the problem doesn’t even exist.
We will be a long time deciphering why this was conduct so many Americans were willing to support, even embrace, because these shouldn’t have been partisan or ideological issues.
There are liberal solutions to problems. There are also conservative solutions.
Both have benefits. Both have costs.
As Mitch Daniels said, reasonable people can disagree about which benefits are of greater value and which costs present a greater burden.
What we didn’t used to argue about was whether problems existed or if smart, capable people should know what they’re doing.
Once upon a time, you see, basic competence was a nonpartisan virtue.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
