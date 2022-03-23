STURGEON BAY, Wisconsin — When the moment came, it was quiet.
After two years of court dates and legal maneuverings, the former president of the college where I work entered pleas of no contest to one child enticement charge and three child pornography charges. The judge revoked bail.
The defendant hugged his husband, then deputies led him away to jail.
All that remains of the case now is to wrangle over how long he will stay in prison and how long he will have to be under supervision after that.
When this act of high drama occurred, it came in a hush. No one, not even the judge, raised his or her voice. The tones were subdued, as if everyone were at a funeral.
That’s not the way this began.
When the former president was arrested on sex crimes charges — and quickly fired by the college’s board — the story made national news. Major newspapers and cable news stations that rarely, if ever, would have mentioned a small Midwestern college did pieces on us. For a time, my little college was at the center of a media firestorm.
The college community reeled with the news. Students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the college were stunned that someone they knew could have behaved in such a fashion. They struggled to sort through complicated feelings under the glare of a spotlight.
My students were no different. They were confused and upset by the news — and worried about the damage one man’s actions might do to a school they love.
But, because they were journalists, they had jobs to do. They had to figure out what had happened and tell the story.
When the news broke about the former president’s arrest and firing, many students were away from campus. The executive editors of the student newspaper, in fact, were in Japan and Florida on study trips.
Despite that, they sprang into action, battling through distance and across time zones to contact sources and rally staff to get to work.
The reporter who had to step up to do the first story was a young woman, a sophomore, who felt nervous, even intimidated, about working on a story that was so close to home and so important to people she saw every day.
She rose to the challenge, though. Her initial story was thorough, balanced and informative. It set the tone for what was to follow.
A series of working trips to this small town in northern Wisconsin began. The students who traveled up here initially shook off jet lag to report the story.
They interviewed police. They talked to the prosecutor. They reached out, again and again, to the former president and his lawyers to give him a chance to tell his side of the story.
They visited the spot where he was arrested. They combed through the court and police records. They talked to members of the community.
They followed leads they knew were unlikely ever to make it into one of their stories, both because they wanted to understand what had happened and because they wanted to be thorough — wanted to leave no stone unturned, no fact unchecked.
That was the only way, they knew, that they were going to get to the truth.
Along the way, something happened.
Their student newspaper became the place people went to if they wanted to know and understand what had happened regarding the former president’s case. Their stories became the way people came to grips with this sad and difficult tale.
In that way, they helped people face the truth.
They helped a community to heal.
There’s much loose talk these days about journalists. People who ought to know better attack reporters as “enemies of the people” and dismiss any story that makes them look bad as “fake news.”
Such people wouldn’t know the truth if it smacked them in the face.
And they sure don’t know my students — who took on a hard job and drove themselves for more than two years to do it well.
They worked through obstacles, through fatigue and complicated feelings, to tell a story that was important to a community they love.
They did it because they believe people have a right to know and because they believe the truth matters.
And, if you can’t tell that I’m proud of them, you haven’t been reading closely.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
