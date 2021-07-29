Some moments crystallize things, cutting through the cant and nonsense to make things clear.
Such was the case with the testimony of the four Capitol Police officers before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The four officers spoke with simple dignity as they answered questions and accepted thanks and praise for their bravery under immense pressure and while they were in grave danger.
Their plainspoken eloquence destroyed — or should have destroyed — any notion that the assault on the Capitol was a peaceful tourist excursion or that the attackers were, to use the words of former President Donald Trump, a loving crowd. Those who stormed self-government’s temple came to maul and murder and maraud, not love.
Sadly, not everyone seems to be able to see that.
In fact, many seem determined not to see it, regardless of how much incontrovertible evidence is presented to them.
I always have been able to grasp Donald Trump’s insistence that the election was stolen from him and his affirmation of the crowds that do unspeakable things in his name. It is in his self-interest to do so. They are the only things now that protect him from the consequences of his own choices and actions.
In addition, he has the gifted con man’s talent for convincing himself of the truth of whatever grift or con he happens to be running at the time. Part of the reason Trump can be so persuasive is that he believes what he’s saying, even if it is demonstrably false or completely bonkers. His need to see himself as all-powerful, the strong man who alone sees things for what they are, enables him to swallow and sell many horse chestnuts.
But it is the other powerful figures in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere who rally to his defense and advance his nonsense who puzzle me.
Many, perhaps even most, of these senators, representatives, governors and attorneys general are not stupid or gullible people. Many — again, maybe even most — of them also have demonstrated both moral courage and admirable devotion to their country at times.
Now, though, too many of them side with a fallen leader who routinely seeks to destroy the fundamental premise of a self-governing society — namely, that the people get to choose who leads them.
I understand the political calculations involved. Donald Trump has made no secret of his willingness to punish all Republicans who refuse to bow down before him. He has vowed to find primary challengers for all GOP candidates who defy him, even in the smallest way.
That seems to strike terror into the hearts of otherwise many sturdy, sound-thinking Republicans.
The why of that confounds me.
Do they prize their offices so much that they’re willing to surrender their dignity and sell their souls to hold onto them? Can they not see that history’s verdict on their blindness to duty and their moral abdications will not be kind?
Their actions might be more understandable if there were a chance — even the slimmest one — that their loyalty might be returned by the mad king.
But it won’t be.
If Donald Trump has demonstrated anything with his life, it is that his devotion is first, foremost and often exclusively to himself. He’s always been willing to sell out almost anyone or anything — his country, his wives, his siblings, his cronies, his allies and his underlings — when doing so suits his desires.
Republicans have tied themselves to a man who will discard them like used tissues when the mood strikes him.
Worse, they send a message to the country that they care more about pleasing a petulant former president than honoring the oaths they took to defend the nation.
Long ago, Ulysses S. Grant wrote a letter to his father.
“Whatever may have been my political opinions before,” Grant wrote as the nation edged toward Civil War, “I have but one sentiment now. That is, we have a Government, and laws and a flag, and they must all be sustained. There are but two parties now, traitors and patriots and I want hereafter to be ranked with the latter, and I trust, the stronger party.”
Grant went to help save the Union.
The police officers who testified before Congress make clear a similar choice confronts Americans of today.
History awaits each American’s answer.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
