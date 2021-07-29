Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 93F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.