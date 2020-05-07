It’s funny how life moves in circles.
When I was young and growing up in a lower-middle-class home, a hunger for voyages filled many, maybe even most, of my thoughts. My family wasn’t destitute, but money for travel other than to see family wasn’t in the budget.
So, I ventured out into the world through books. I read promiscuously as a boy, taking home as many books as the library would allow and attacking them all over the course of a weekend. Then I would repeat the process.
My early literary passions — mysteries, thrillers, biographies and history — were defined by my hunger. Those books took me places that I had not yet seen and gave me a sense of how vast and complex the world was.
That mattered because the longing to know more — to see more — could feel overpowering.
When I was a little older, in late adolescence approaching young manhood, I read that both the southern novelist Thomas Wolfe and Richard Nixon had tossed in their beds as boys, haunted by the sounds of trains moving across the land with the long whistles sounding in the night. Wondering where all the people were going kept both the writer and the future president awake in the wee hours.
“Thank God,” I thought. “I’m not the only who feels this way.”
The hours I spent reading as I grew from boyhood to manhood did more than enhance my understanding of the world. Books expanded my sense of my life’s possibilities — and they kept me from feeling trapped.
Years later, I still reap the benefits of those hours, days, years lost among the pages.
When I’m traveling now with my family, sometimes my wife or my children will raise a question about a place or a moment in history. Not always, but often, I’ll be able to provide an answer, an insight or an anecdote.
They’ll ask how I knew that, and I’ll shrug, because it seems silly to say that I read it in a book 50 years ago and somehow it stuck in my head.
As my life took shape, I began to be able to travel. The books came with me. I developed the habit of reading my way across the landscape, diving into tales and tomes that either were set in or were about the place I was visiting.
Doing so not only made both the travel and the reading richer experiences but also connected me with that boy who long ago hungered to see the world and turned to books both for solace and for sanity.
Flash forward now many years later.
Once again, for different reasons, I find myself in a time when my hunger for voyages cannot be satisfied.
And, once again, I find myself leaning on books to do my traveling.
Most nights now, after I’ve finished working for the day, I find myself settling in with a good book. My tastes in some ways have reverted to those of my boyhood. I pick up mysteries, thrillers, biographies and histories to help me do my literary wandering.
There are some differences between now and my earliest days. I read slower than I did as a boy and savor the paragraphs and pages more. Often, now, memories of the places I’ve been can supplement my imagination and the writer’s powers of description.
And I tend to sip dry red wine rather than gulp soda or milk while I read.
But the impulse still is the same — to allow a book to take me to a different place. The effect also is the same.
Reading still keeps me from feeling trapped. Keeps me sane.
That was true when I was a boy. Now, it’s true again.
It’s funny how life moves in circles.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.