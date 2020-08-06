Roger Penske and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway made a tough call the other day.
But it was the right call.
Deciding to run the 2020 Indianapolis 500 with no fans in the stands could not have been an easy thing to do. Anyone who has lived in Indiana knows the race — even though there now are other motorsports events at the Speedway, the 500 is still “the race” — is more than just a sporting competition.
It is part of life in Indiana, the question every Hoosier can expect to hear whenever she or he travels outside the state: What’s the 500 like?
Years ago, in my newspaper days, I spent many May days out at the track searching for human interest stories about “the greatest spectacle in racing.” (It took me a few years to figure out that May was a great time to take a vacation if I didn’t want to have to report and write the same story over and over.)
What impressed me then and touches me still were the stories I heard from people about the depth of their connection to the 500. Middle-aged men would tell me that they’d been coming to the track since they were small boys, brought along by their fathers. Now, they said, they brought their own children, taking them to the Speedway almost as soon as they could walk.
Families told me their commitment to the races went back three, four, five or six decades – and often three generations. They held onto tickets as if they were heirlooms.
Too often, to my mind, observers focus on the immense scale of the event. They note that, for a single day, a racetrack in Speedway becomes what would be the second-largest city in Indiana by packing 300,000 people into the stands and infield. Or they lock in on the $300 million in economic impact the race generates for Indianapolis and Indiana.
Those things matter, of course.
But I suspect what made the challenge for Penske and his team so hard was that the relationship between the 500 and its fans isn’t just a standard business/consumer transactional one. It’s more intimate than that, because of those longstanding, multigenerational commitments.
The 500 doesn’t have fans.
It has family.
Responsible people make sure family is safe.
Always.
Although it was couched in the carefully parsed language of an official pronouncement, that’s what the Speedway’s announcement said.
“As dedicated as we were to running the race this year with 25 percent attendance at our large outdoor facility, even with meaningful and careful precautions implemented by the city and state, the COVID-19 trends in Marion County and Indiana have worsened. Since our June 26 announcement, the number of cases in Marion County has tripled while the positivity rate has doubled. We said from the beginning of the pandemic we would put the health and safety of our community first, and while hosting spectators at a limited capacity with our robust plan in place was appropriate in late June, it is not the right path forward based on the current environment.
“We encourage Hoosiers to continue making smart decisions and following the advice of our public health officials so we can help get Indiana back on track.”
Disappointing as the news is that people won’t be in the stands to watch this year’s race, there was something heartening about the 500’s decision.
This coronavirus pandemic has exposed many flaws and fault lines in our nation. The federal government, under the direction of a president who has no idea how to do his job, has failed this country and its people in just about every way possible.
That is discouraging, even depressing.
What is encouraging, though, has been the way many other people and institutions have looked at the vacuum left by the national government’s lack of leadership and stepped forward to plug gaps. They know that a threat that already has claimed nearly 160,000 American lives can’t be met and defeated without sacrifice.
Roger Penske and his team saw that allowing people into the stands could harm or even kill the people — the family — that have made the race what it is.
So, they made a tough choice.
Good for them.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.