Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.
The loss can’t be defined in just numeric terms — although those terms are clear to everyone but the delusional and gullible true believers who keep sending the president cash to support the shams that are his legal challenges to the election results.
Trump lost the popular vote by more than twice the margin he did four years ago. He lost key battleground states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin — that he absolutely needed to win. He even lost in states, such as Georgia, that hadn’t supported a Democratic presidential candidate in nearly 30 years.
What makes this rejection at the polls even more striking is that Election 2020 was otherwise a good one for Republicans.
Despite projections that the GOP was likely to lose the U.S. Senate — the only question was how big — the worst-case scenario for Republicans is that they will have a 50-50 split in the upper chamber. They gained seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and picked up ground in state legislative races around the country.
So, the voters’ repudiation of Donald Trump wasn’t partisan.
No, it was personal — individual and specific to Trump alone.
In the days since the election results became clear, much attention has been paid to the way the president has conducted himself.
We have focused on the way he has taken dubious, even embarrassing cases to court to challenge the counts. He’s lost again and again. Judges — even those appointed by Republicans — have dismissed his and his lawyers’ arguments with language that ranges from contemptuous to withering.
Still, that hasn’t stopped Trump from claiming that he won the election. More than that, he claims that he won big.
He ordered the parts of the federal government that are supposed to provide for smooth transitions of power and responsibility to delay — and, in some cases, avoid — cooperating with staffers representing President-elect Joe Biden. On his orders, Biden’s people were denied transitional funding.
And Biden himself did not receive the traditional — and essential — daily national security briefings all incoming commanders-in-chief get.
Trump has been criticized for this. That criticism has been devoted to the damage he is doing to the nation’s interests. Those upset with the president’s conduct, understandably and justifiably, argue that once again he is putting his interests ahead of those of the nation.
That’s a fair assessment.
But it doesn’t capture the entirety of the story.
The truth is that the way Donald Trump has responded to his defeat not only reveals a churlish side of his character, but also explains why he lost in the first place.
The success other Republicans experienced in this year’s campaign shows that this was a winnable race for Trump. Going into this election year, he had a strong, if uneven, economy to bolster his chances and an Electoral College map that favored him.
The pandemic added an element of uncertainty, but other chief executives — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and others come to mind — managed to use the crisis to rally rather than divide people. Holcomb, in fact, captured a greater percentage of the vote than he did four years ago.
But that’s because Holcomb can do something Trump evidently can’t.
Learn from mistakes.
The saddest thing about a man who cannot acknowledge defeat or admit failure is that he cannot absorb the lessons those experiences offer.
Everyone fails at some point. Everyone loses at times.
Smart people profit from those experiences. They study what they did wrong and figure out ways to do better the next time.
For whatever reason, Donald Trump cannot do that.
His response to a setback always is to do just what he did the first time — only louder.
The 2018 off-year elections made clear that the 2020 presidential campaign was going to be won or lost in America’s suburbs —and particularly among suburban women. The attention the president paid to that all-important constituency was either desultory or condescending.
The most revealing episode came when he yelled at a rally that suburban women should vote for him because he was going to put their husbands back to work.
That moment showed not only that he hadn’t learned anything about women, but that he couldn’t learn … period.
And that’s why he lost.
In every sense of the word.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
