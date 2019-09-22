Is there anyone Donald Trump does not put in an impossible position?
That question ran through my mind as I watched the new ad from Republicans for the Rule of Law that eviscerates Vice President Mike Pence.
The spot is brutal. It savages Pence on grounds of hypocrisy.
It starts with a clip of Pence criticizing Hillary Clinton for allowing the Clinton Foundation to accept donations from foreign governments and individuals while she was secretary of state. Then it moves to instance after instance of Trump as president doing business for personal profit with foreigners.
The conclusion is devastating.
It shows Pence intoning that Clinton committed clear conflicts of interest. But what does the vice president say about pocketing cash for himself, not for charity, from foreign sources?
“Who cares?” the spot shows Pence saying with a shrug of his shoulder.
Ouch.
Some of what makes the ad so lacerating is that it was put together by people who like and admire Pence — who even consider him a friend.
Two of the legal advisors for Republicans for the Rule of Law have Hoosier connections.
Wendell Willkie II is the grandson of the last Hoosier to be a major party nominee for the presidency — Wendell Willkie of Elwood and Rushville, who was the Republican standard-bearer in 1940. The younger Willkie, like many of the other legal advisors for the group, is a veteran of President Ronald Reagan’s administration.
The other Hoosier connection is Peter Rusthoven. Rusthoven once ran for the U.S. Senate as a Republican and was associate counsel in Reagan’s White House.
I don’t know Willkie, but I do know Rusthoven.
Rusthoven is not only one of the best legal minds around, but a thoroughly decent guy. Conservative to his core, he also is a man of principle. One may disagree with him — and I often do — but one never doubts that he is operating from a position of moral conviction.
I’ve talked with him a couple of times about the Trump presidency.
Rusthoven is unsparing of his criticism of the president and the Republicans who abet Trump’s transgressions. Rusthoven’s indictment is straightforward — acts and behavior Republicans would condemn from Democrats they also ought to condemn from one of their own.
That doesn’t mean he exonerates the Clintons or Democrats. Rusthoven told me that the way Democrats condoned Bill Clinton’s conduct paved the path that has led to Trump’s blatant misconduct.
Rusthoven’s message is clear: Right is right and wrong is wrong, regardless of who does it.
In principle, I agree with him, but I also wonder if it’s that easy.
Particularly with this president.
Part of the reason the Trump administration and this country now lurch from one crisis and conflict to another is that many of the decent, stable and experienced people who served the president at the start of his term no longer are there. It’s become clear that many of them are engaged in campaigns of quiet resistance, doing their best to save this president — and the country — from his worst impulses.
They do this knowing that, at any moment, Trump could turn on them and do his considerable best to destroy their careers, reputations and lives.
They also have an ethical dilemma: If I break with the president and walk away from this White House and I’m replaced by yet another pliant, unquestioning sycophant, will that make things better or worse? How do I best serve my country? What is my duty?
Pence is in a hard place.
An impossible one.
He’s not the only one.
It’s painful to watch people such as former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani twist themselves into contortions and melt down before a national audience as they try to defend the indefensible. Or to see a Trump advisor such as Corey Lewandowski without shame defend lying to people.
They do these things because, while Donald Trump may be unstable, vindictive, corrupt and temperamentally unsuited for his high office, he still is the president. Unless and until Trump cleans up his act — an unlikely scenario — he will continue putting the people who surround and serve him in impossible positions.
That’s not just a pity.
It’s a tragedy.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
