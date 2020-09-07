Of course, he said it.
Of course, President Donald Trump called American soldiers who were captured in war “losers” and those who were killed in combat “suckers.”
John Krull, publisher, TheStatehouseFile.com
The hardcore Kool-Aid drinkers that form the Trump base can shout all the denials into the wind that they want. That won’t change the fact that multiple people heard him say it.
Or that he’s said or tweeted similar things in the past.
This is, after all, the same guy who said of John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee:
“He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
John McCain became a prisoner of war while flying a combat mission over Hanoi during the Vietnam War. His jet was hit by a Russian missile that was, he said, the size of a telephone pole. When he ejected from the plane, he was knocked unconscious. He also had broken both arms and a leg.
His Vietnamese captors refused him adequate medical treatment. Then they discovered he was the son of an admiral. For propaganda purposes, they offered him early release.
McCain refused to go. He said he would leave only after every U.S. serviceman who had been captured before him had been released.
His refusal enraged his captors. So, they tortured him — again and again and again.
John McCain remained a POW for more than five years.
Some loser.
This is also the same president who disparaged the sacrifice of U.S. Army Capt. Humayan Khan and the grief of Khan’s family.
Capt. Khan died in a suicide bomb attack in Iraq. He waved his subordinates back and went to examine a suspicious vehicle by himself when it exploded.
He died saving his troops.
Some sucker.
About a year after Donald Trump demeaned this fine soldier’s death, I interviewed the captain’s father, Khizr Khan, before a large crowd on the north side of Indianapolis.
The elder Khan wore a Gold Star on his lapel that night. Gold Stars go to families who have lost someone in the defense of this nation.
“No one wants to be a Gold Star family,” Khan told me, his voice breaking and his eyes tearing.
All who wear a Gold Star, he said, would prefer to have their loved ones with them.
But he also said that wearing the Gold Star was a “privilege,” because it meant that his family had honored their debt to this country with blood and grief.
That gets to the heart of it.
Donald Trump thinks only of what is owed him, not what he owes others — or what he owes to this nation. He serves no cause larger than himself.
He demeans genuine heroes for the reasons petty people always disparage their betters. He thinks that making other people seem smaller somehow will make him look bigger.
It won’t.
It can’t.
It doesn’t.
Most of the criticism directed at this president for his comments about our veterans has focused on the blatant disrespect offered to those who have offered great sacrifices and the gross insensitivity shown to those who have lost loved ones.
That criticism is valid.
But the revealing nature of Trump’s insults to those who served and suffered in defense of this nation shouldn’t be ignored.
His words are those of a deeply and desperately insecure human being.
He dismissed the notion of sacrifice in the service of this nation because he knows summoning such a sense of commitment is beyond him and his capacities. He disparaged genuine heroes not because he thinks he’s the bigger and better man but because he knows — knows — he’s the smaller and weaker one.
He’s lying now about what he said about the troops we lost in the last century for the same reason he’s lying about what he said about John McCain and Humayan Khan.
Because the president knows he’s shown this country and the world what and who he really is.
Needy.
Frightened.
And pitiful.
Really pitiful.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.