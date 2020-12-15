Lord Acton said it best.
“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power tends to corrupt absolutely,” he wrote.
This is particularly true when the power is gained through means that are not morally or ethically defensible.
Then, the corruption doesn’t just affect individuals. It attacks systems, too.
Such as our system of government.
We Americans just have experienced a sordid episode.
Texas’s attorney general — who is under indictment and may have been angling for a presidential pardon — launched a lawsuit to overturn the recent presidential election that was as sweeping as it was bogus. The suit sought to throw out millions of legally cast votes so that President Donald Trump could remain in an office the majority of voters chose not to entrust him with again.
That was bad.
What was worse is that more than 100 members of the U.S. House of Representatives — all of them Republicans — supported this assault on the processes of self-government.
Four of them — James Baird, Jim Banks, Trey Hollingsworth and Jackie Walorski — came from Indiana.
Critics pilloried Baird, Banks, Hollingsworth and Walorski for cowering in terror before the wrath of a Donald Trump who cannot accept defeat. The jibes that came the way of the Hoosier four lampooned them for being frightened of a mean tweet from the mad president.
Nothing, in short, that a person of any substance should fear.
In truth, Baird, Banks, Hollingsworth and Walorski have plenty to fear.
This is where the corruption comes in.
Indiana is one of the most heavily gerrymandered states in America. Gerrymandering is the dark science of mapping legislative districts to give one party a huge edge over its opponents.
The practice is a dark one because it is designed to distort, even thwart, the will of the voters. It is a science because advances in technology make it possible for partisans to cluster voters in ways that secure unfair advantages in a manner that now is surgical in precision.
Republicans in Indiana have relied on gerrymandered legislative districts to transform a state that is solidly GOP into one that is lopsidedly so. Hoosier Republican candidates generally rack up somewhere between 55 percent and 60 percent of the vote.
But, because Republican political professionals have drawn the maps with such skill, this routinely translates into the GOP having between 70 percent and 90 percent of the seats in legislative bodies.
One might think this unscrupulous competitive edge would be nothing but a boon for Republicans.
But, like all blessings, it is not unmixed.
Baird, Banks, Hollingsworth and Walorski all represent carefully gerrymandered districts. This means they have little to fear in a general election.
But a primary?
Well, a primary is a different story.
In a primary in a gerrymandered district, the deadly threat always comes not from the center but from the party’s most extreme wing. The challenger who can argue, effectively, that an incumbent has strayed from the true faith can win, even when the incumbent has big advantages in terms of money and name recognition.
That’s what prompted the Hoosier four to line up behind a suit that made no sense at all. They did not want a disappointed or angry Trump backer to rise up and challenge them for the nomination two years from now.
But there’s more to it than that.
Because Baird, Banks, Hollingsworth and Walorski all hold offices secured for them by a means — gerrymandering — that defies basic principles of self-government, they may not be all that appalled by even greater assaults on the voters’ right to choose their own leaders.
Because the practice of gerrymandering is itself an act of contempt for voters and their wishes.
As an act of power, though, gerrymandering is as pure and pristine as they come. It is a clear expression of the belief that some folks are entitled to rule, regardless of whether the people truly want them to or not.
The corruption tainting Baird, Banks, Hollingsworth and Walorski is more spiritual than material, but, as it spreads, it stains everything it touches.
Including our faith in the principles of self-government.
All power can corrupt.
And that power that is not fairly won corrupts even more.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
