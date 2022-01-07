As we Americans mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, it is impossible not to hear echoes of our Civil War, one of the deadliest in human history.
Not only are we reminded of that day when fellow citizens battled with each other in the temple of the democratic republic all, at least in theory, were in bound to defend, but we see daily signs that the gulf that divides us grows both wider and deeper.
This can be seen in the dismissal of the attack on the Capitol as “just another day in January” by former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence, of course, was the object of much of the mob’s wrath. Those who breached the walls of the building bore signs that read “Hang Mike Pence.” Some even carried gallows.
To contend that the event was of little import is to deny reality. If not for the heroic actions of Pence’s Secret Service detail and other law enforcement officials, the former vice president might not have survived the day.
But that’s not all.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has taken to musing about having his state secede from the Union. He says this almost casually, as if it too did not matter.
Cruz, a graduate of Harvard’s law school, is supposed to be a smart man. If he is, he must know that the question of secession is a settled one.
Even the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia — hardly a bleeding-heart liberal — said as much.
"If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede," Scalia wrote.
That hasn’t stopped Cruz and others from speculating that red America could separate from the rest of the country and take certain essentials — oil, etc. — on the way out. He and others also have contended that they would prevail in any American family conflict because they own most of the guns.
Cruz’s speculations are dangerous.
They resemble those of Southerners in the days leading up to the Civil War who opined that a dependence on cotton would bring the rest of the world to its side and the North to its knees. They also argued that, because the South’s was a hunting and fighting culture, one Southerner could defeat five, 10 or 20 Yankees, the number growing as the delusion took greater hold.
Sadly, there were many, many Americans who listened to and believed such deadly fatuousness.
The result was a conflict that pitted brother against brother, cousin against cousin, neighbor against neighbor and fellow citizen against fellow citizen. By the time the fighting was done, roughly 25 percent of an entire generation of American males was dead.
That’s what comes of trivializing serious and potentially tragic matters.
The focus of much of the ire surrounding the Jan. 6 attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election — curiously, the mob made no attempt to question or attack any other campaign results — has been on former President Donald Trump.
That is understandable.
But it may not be accurate.
Donald Trump is many things, but a thinking man is not one of them. He has no more understanding of consequence than a flea does of nuclear physics.
Pence, Cruz and other rightwing enablers are a different story.
I’ve known Mike Pence for more than 30 years. I know he’s smart enough and educated enough to know that the walls of the Capitol have only been breached twice in our history.
Once by the British during the War of 1812.
And on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of our own citizens.
He also knows that attempting to kill a sitting vice president who is attempting to perform a constitutionally required duty is not “just another day.”
Ted Cruz is bright enough to know that secession isn’t a possibility. Both fact and law make the idea nothing more than a delirious fantasy. Our economy is inextricably interconnected and, while rural Americans may own more guns, the federal government controls the armed forces and the weapons of mass destruction.
Delusional notions such as the ones Pence, Cruz and others who think like them have advanced once led us into a holocaust that still darkens the national landscape to this day.
We shouldn’t let such voices lead us into tragedy again.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.