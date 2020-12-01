Indiana Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-Middlebury, plans to leave the Indiana House of Representatives.
That’s because she’s unhappy.
She says Gov. Eric Holcomb has been mean to businesspeople such as her and her husband, former Indiana congressman Marlin Stutzman. The steps the governor has taken to keep Hoosiers from, uh, dying during the coronavirus pandemic displease the Stutzmans.
Apparently, they are the only people in the state who have had a hard time during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We have lost key partners and staff and have been devastated by the mandatory restrictions put in place by the governor and health departments,” Rep. Stutzman wrote on Facebook when she announced her resignation, which takes effect Dec. 4.
The Stutzmans bought a dinner theater in Northern Indiana at the beginning of this year. That, of course, was around the time voices around the world were warning us that the coronavirus was coming and that it would be devastating when it hit.
It has been.
As I write this, more than 335,000 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID. That’s about 5 percent of the state’s population.
We’re approaching 6,000 Hoosiers who have died from the disease. That’s roughly equivalent to two-thirds of the population of the Stutzmans’ town of Middlebury.
It’s hard to look at numbers such as those and think that government should have done less, rather than more, than it has to protect the state’s citizens.
It’s even harder when one considers the Hoosier homes and families that have lost loved ones during this time of trouble.
That’s one of the things that is most troubling about the line of thinking Christy Stutzman represents.
(Another is that her departure means that a private Republican caucus will appoint her replacement as a member of the House. By my count, her successor will be the 15th state lawmaker appointed rather than elected over the past four years. There are 150 legislators, so this means that 10 percent of them occupy their seats without being selected by voters. If supposed conservatives want to rail about “rigged” elections, they might want to reserve some of their anger for this immaculate example of rigging an outcome.)
But back to Stutzman and her complaint about the governor and health officials who, she says, are picking on her and her husband.
The blindness regarding the pandemic that afflicts staunch conservatives such as the Stutzmans is puzzling.
Most businesspeople I know pride themselves on the clear-eyed way they confront problems. Obstacles — barriers to success and prosperity — are to be met and mastered.
That clarity seems to have abandoned some of them during this crisis. A vocal few — such as Christy Stutzman — want to blame government and health officials for their troubles, but their resentment is misplaced.
Even in spots that have been “open” during this crisis, numbers have been down at local businesses because sensible people, understandably, are wary about going into confined spaces while the virus rages.
And the places that have remained open have paid an awful price for their unwillingness to confront both the disease and reality.
North Dakota, for example, took pride in refusing to impose health restrictions on its citizens. As a result of that pigheaded denial of plain fact, one out of every 1,000 North Dakotans now is dead from COVID.
And the numbers continue to rise.
The reality is that the only path back to economic vitality is the path that leads also to public health. We must beat the virus so that people feel safe about going out to shop, socialize and, yes, to go to dinner theater in Northern Indiana.
Beating the virus won’t happen overnight.
In the meantime, what Indiana and all states should be doing is finding ways to help their citizens, including small business owners, stay afloat. It is in everyone’s interest that they do so.
If only there were a way Christy Stutzman could have done something to aid Hoosier small business owners and other citizens.
Maybe if she had been, say, a member of the Indiana House of Representatives, she could have helped solve the problem.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
