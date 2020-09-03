The more the president of the United States talks, the more the tragedies pile up.
Kenosha, Wisconsin, is but one example.
That city nestled between Chicago and Milwaukee on the shores of Lake Michigan has been in torment ever since police officers shot an unarmed Black man seven times in the back while the man’s three children watched.
Protests followed, as they have in so many other American communities. Tempers flared, again as they have with so many other Americans.
A true leader would have seen that as a moment to try to calm raging spirits. She or he might have echoed Lincoln and appealed to the better angels of our nature.
But that’s not Donald Trump.
He never has seen a fire onto which he didn’t want to pour gasoline. He lives for the burn and loves to see the flames climb high.
Instead of speaking in tones of reconciliation and seeking out common ground, he called for more force. He all but said that the baubles that were in shop windows were more important than the lives and health of the Black Americans who have been shot.
Crimes against property, in Donald Trump’s world, are greater offenses than crimes against life.
Among those who listened was a 17-year-old Trump supporter from Illinois. Armed with an assault weapon, the young man crossed into Wisconsin.
During the course of the night, he shot three people, killing two of them.
Even though witnesses pointed to the 17-year-old as someone who just had shot people — in fact, some of the horror was captured on video — police allowed the young gun-bearer to travel home to Illinois, unquestioned.
If fate set out to create a lesson plan to instruct wavering Americans about why the Black Lives Matter movement was born and grew so fast, it couldn’t have come up with a better one.
A Black man is shot in front of his own children – even if the police accounts are to be believed — on the most anorexic of pretexts.
And a white guy who just has shot people in front of witnesses is allowed to walk away and then go home, gun in hand, while the people he’s shot bleed and die in the street.
Worse, the president and the low-wattage bulbs on Fox News who serve as his amen corner now strive to defend the young shooter’s action. Contorting themselves like piles of silly string run through a spin cycle, they have tried to turn his lawless shooting into an act of devotion to law and order.
Even worse, the notion that it’s okay to shoot people with whom one disagrees seems to have spread. Here in Indiana, a state lawmaker — admittedly, one who is not renowned for deep thought and who thinks a gun is a solution to every problem — touted the young shooter on his Facebook page as a kind of war hero.
And still worse yet, the violence also is spreading. A Trump supporter was killed in Portland, Oregon, when he and his compatriots decided using mace and pepper spray on protesters in that beleaguered city would help matters.
The president condemned that killing, but not the deaths of the two people in Wisconsin.
This should be self-evident, but apparently it isn’t.
Violence isn’t legitimate protest. Shooting people isn’t legitimate protest.
There is no source of conflict in this country that guns will make better.
Any decent leader — any president worthy of that great office — would know that.
Would say that.
But this president won’t say that.
Can’t say that.
Because, again, he lives for the flames.
So, tragedy piles upon tragedy.
Donald Trump says he needs four more years in office to finish his work.
Really, Mr. President, you’ve done enough.
More than enough, in fact.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.