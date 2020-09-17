Small moments can reveal a lot.
This one was in 1986. I was a journalist trailing Jill Long Thompson — then just Jill Long — around the state in her quixotic campaign to become the first female U.S. senator from Indiana.
A Democrat, she had become the first woman in state history to win a major party nomination for a Senate seat —in part because the nomination was considered an invitation to a beating at the ballot box.
Her opponent, Republican incumbent Dan Quayle, was cruising toward becoming vice president of the United States two years later. He had more dollars in his campaign war chest than Iowa has ears of corn.
He traveled with an entourage of staffers and political professionals in comfortable, well-appointed vehicles.
Long Thompson moved around the state in a small economy car that the road had left some marks on. Her driver was her college-age female cousin.
Such a disparity in resources and circumstances might have encouraged some people to feel discouraged. To just go through the paces. To mail it in.
Not Long Thompson.
During the extended day of campaigning in which I followed her around, at every event, she delivered her remarks with vigor, shook every hand and asked every person with whom she came in contact what the next U.S. senator should do to help Indiana and the people who live here.
But those weren’t the moments that showed who she really is.
That came late, after the day’s last campaign appearance.
It was down near Evansville, at a small gathering/fundraiser after dinner in a small dining hall. Even though she had done a half-dozen other stops already that day and driven nearly 400 miles, Long Thompson gave a short speech with energy. She shook every hand. She locked in on everyone who talked with her.
Then, as the clock inched past 10 p.m., both the event and the day wound down. The men who had come to hear the Senate candidate speak gathered in clusters to talk and joke. The women started to clean up.
And Jill Long Thompson — U.S. Senate candidate and Indiana trailblazer — helped with the cleanup, even though she must have been beyond exhausted.
Maybe political considerations had something to do with that. Then — as now — Americans and Hoosiers still struggled to sort through what to make of and what to expect of female candidates for high office.
(The short answer to that one is … the same things they do of men.)
But I doubt that really affected the candidate’s thinking. All the women in that hall knew how hard she was working and how high the hill was that she was trying to climb. None of them would have judged her if she’d said thank you to everyone and headed off to try to get a few hours of sleep before she headed out to try to climb the hill again the next day.
But that wasn’t — and isn’t — Jill Long Thompson.
When there’s work to be done, she doesn’t stand around.
She pitches in.
That says something about her.
About her character.
Many years have passed since that night in Southern Indiana. Jill Long Thompson has gone on to be, among other things, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. undersecretary of agriculture, head of the Farm Credit Association and, most recently, professor at Indiana University.
She’s just written a book, “The Character of American Democracy: Preserving Our Past, Protecting Our Future.”
The book is both timely and powerful.
Long Thompson’s thesis is that ethical transgressions — lapses of character — on the part of public officials erode not just our faith in the processes of self-government, but in the very foundation of the nation. She makes a forceful case that our country cannot work if people in power don’t serve in good faith.
This is particularly true in Donald Trump’s America. Although Long Thompson doesn’t mention the president’s name often and is careful to detail transgressions on the part of both parties, the implication is clear.
America is a mess right now.
And Jill Long Thompson is pitching in with the cleanup.
It’s in her character to do so.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
