Every time there’s a mass shooting in this country, the flacks in the National Rifle Association and their minions in legislatures across the land show just how much contempt they have for America and Americans.
Doubtless, they don’t realize what they’re doing. Most do not seem to possess qualities of self-awareness or personal reflection.
But by arguing that the easy access to firearms can’t possibly be a factor in our epidemic of gun-related mass murders and that the real culprits must be mental illness and moral turpitude, the NRA’s mouthpieces are saying that Americans are sicker and more depraved than any other nation on earth.
And not just in a small way.
The United States records 20 times the number of gun deaths that the rest of the industrialized world does, so the NRA deep thinkers are saying that Americans are 2000% more mentally ill or morally depraved than citizens of other countries.
There might be some basis for the NRA contention regarding mental health.
According to a detailed analysis of 11 high-income nations by the Commonwealth Fund — which studies healthcare questions — Americans are more likely to have mental health diagnoses than people in other countries.
That study revealed that people in the United States lead the other 10 high-income nations in reporting mental health concerns. Roughly one in four Americans — 23% — has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety or some other mental health condition.
That’s almost six times the rate for people in France, which is 4%. Citizens of Great Britain come in at 11% — just under half the number for the United States.
Our closest competitors in this dubious competition are Sweden and Canada, which both show up at 20%.
But those numbers don’t line up easily with the gun deaths in those nations.
In France, which has the best mental health statistics, a person is eight times more likely to die in a gun-related incident as a person in Great Britain. Swedish citizens die by guns at half the rate that Canadians do even though the two countries’ mental health stats are almost identical.
And, needless to say, all these numbers of gun deaths are way, way, way below those recorded in the United States.
For example, an American is 100 times more likely to die by gun than a citizen of Great Britain. Canada is our closest rival among high-income nations, but gunfire is almost 10 times more likely to claim an American’s life than it is to kill a Canadian.
So, if the mental health numbers don’t support the NRA’s contention, maybe the problem is moral depravity.
Voices on the right say the issue is that we Americans have drifted away from institutions of faith.
But again, the numbers tell a different story.
According to a study done by the Pew Research Center, Americans are almost five times as likely — 68% to 14% — as people who live in Western European nations to say that religion is very important in their lives. The same study shows that more than twice as many Americans attend religious services monthly as Europeans do, almost four times as many say they pray daily and more than three times as many say they believe in God with absolute certainty.
So, the issue doesn’t seem to be that Americans have lost faith.
What, then, could possibly account for the United States’ catastrophic gun violence problem?
Well, if the fact that Americans have 5% of the world’s population and more than 50% of the world’s guns — that, in fact, the United States has more guns than people — isn’t part of the problem and mental health and moral depravity studies don’t resolve the mystery, what’s the answer?
Maybe the issue is that Americans are just 2000% less astute when it comes to gun violence than citizens elsewhere in the world — and therefore 20 times as easy to con as people in other nations.
That certainly seems to be what the gun lobby is counting on.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The opinions expressed by the author do not reflect the views of Franklin College.
