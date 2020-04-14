The other night, we had guests over.
We entertained in keeping with appropriate pandemic precautions. The evening was a pleasant one, so we set chairs out on our front lawn. Each chair was six to eight feet from any other chair. We placed a tub of disinfectant wipes in the center.
When our guests arrived, we stood a safe distance from each other. Everyone half-nodded, half-bowed in greeting. All parties brought their own drinks.
As we sat, watching the sun set, we talked about the changes the coronavirus pandemic had brought with it. We uttered what now are clichés about the things we would not take for granted in the future – meals out, going to the movies, gathering at a party with friends.
Then we began to talk not about the world we now inhabit, but the one that would emerge on the other side of this pandemic. How would this horrific experience change the world?
Change us?
Some of the changes might be big ones.
I mentioned that I had talked by phone the other day with a friend who owns a successful business. He and his coworkers haven’t been to their office since before the shutdown began. They stay in touch now by videoconferencing and have found that everyone is just as productive working from home. In some cases, they’re even more productive.
Now, my friend and his colleagues wonder if they still need their office space. They could save the business six figures every year by working from home and renting conference rooms on the occasions when they had to get together in person.
How many other businesses, I wondered after my friend and I finished our call, were having the same sort of discussions?
And, if they acted on the idea, what would that do to the commercial real estate business? Would America — would the world — become a graveyard of increasingly vacant office buildings, their towers rendered obsolete by the spread of a deadly virus?
Other changes will be smaller, more intimate.
As we talked with our friends on the front lawn, I realized it had been weeks since I had exchanged a handshake with someone.
Pre-pandemic, my work life brought me into contact with many people every day. I have no idea how many hands I would shake during a working day. Twenty? Fifty? A hundred?
Because it was such a common ritual, the handshake is one of those things that we register without really noticing. Men, particularly, learn to read many things from that brief clasp of hands — signals of affection, respect, trust (or distrust), anger or indifference.
I realized as we sat there, watching the sun dip toward the horizon, just how much I have relied, without realizing it, on that opening handshake — again, particularly with men — to read mood and mindset.
Would people ever feel comfortable exchanging handshakes again?
What about hugs — with all the messages they sent of affection, intimacy and welcome?
Would they return?
Or will they be a casualty of this scourge, too?
And, if handshakes and hugs go, what will take their place?
Anything?
As we sat with our friends, each of us six to eight feet from the other, we talked and agreed that an event this large, this profound, this widespread wouldn’t depart without leaving a mark. It would alter the way people lived, worked, moved through life.
It would be one of those pivot points in history, a line of demarcation. People would come to talk about what life was like before the pandemic. And what it was like afterward.
The future is always an unknown country.
But I realized, as we talked, that the times ahead are even more unknown now, the paths forward uncharted, the maps yet to be drawn.
The sun began to slip below the horizon.
The four of us sat there, in a little piece of America — of the world — separated but together, watching the dimming of one day and awaiting the dawn of another.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.