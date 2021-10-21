Many, many years ago, the late Gen. Colin Powell inspired a guessing game among political observers.
This was in the early 1990s, when Powell served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for two presidents, Republican George H.W. Bush and Democrat Bill Clinton. Powell had helped to preside over the first Gulf War — the one that didn’t turn into a quagmire — and established a reputation for probity and unpretentious intelligence that made him a national icon.
It also made him a prospective presidential candidate.
During Clinton’s first term, poll after poll revealed the longing many Americans had for someone with Powell’s strength of character and personal discipline. He was considered the hottest political prospect in America.
The problem was … no one knew at the time to which political party he belonged.
Powell refused to say.
So, those of us tasked with tracking political maneuverings — I was a newspaper columnist at the time — did our best to decipher the general’s public statements to see where his loyalties might lie.
It could be frustrating. We would comb through an otherwise pedestrian speech searching for clues to Powell’s leanings while he, sphinxlike, refused to declare himself.
At the time, we assumed he was being coy, teasing out his intentions just to build interest in a potential candidacy. Skeptics by training and inclination, we assumed that Powell played the game the way every other politician we knew did.
We misjudged both the man and the moment.
It turned out that Powell believed what he said. A large part of the reason he refused for so long to declare himself was that he wanted to be identified as an American first. Being a partisan was a distant, distant, distant second among his priorities — if it even ranked that high.
That is why, even though he was a nominal Republican, he could serve presidents from both parties with equal and exemplary diligence. His faith was in the country itself and its institutions, not in a political party or person temporarily entrusted with power.
As such, he was a man out of time.
His notions of duty and his respect for established systems of authority and intelligence made him a figure out of place in a country that was rapidly becoming a collection of squabbling camps more interested in advancing and protecting tribal interests than in preserving the nation’s.
It also could make him surprisingly gullible. Perhaps the greatest blemish on his record of service occurred when he declared — unambiguously — that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction.
Powell based his declarations on assurances from the CIA and other faulty intelligence sources. He also felt a responsibility to serve the president at the time, George W. Bush.
He did not heed the voices saying, accurately, Iraq had no such weapons.
His error in judgment helped the Bush administration round up international and domestic support for a war that dragged on for years, piling tragedy upon tragedy.
The ancient Greeks believed one’s greatest strength was also one’s greatest weakness.
Such was the case with Powell. His great mistake was a product of his strength — his unwavering belief in this country and the basic decency of its people.
He had difficulty believing that, in a crisis, others would not be motivated by the same sense of duty that he was.
His death a few days ago prompted an outpouring of tributes and expressions of high regard.
The exception was the public statement by the anti-Powell, former President Donald Trump. That is fitting.
Powell was animated by a compulsion to serve the greater good. Trump honors nothing larger than his own naked self-interest.
Powell sought to remind Americans of the precious nation they shared. Trump, more than anyone, has transformed America from a country of partisans into one of enemy combatants.
All these years ago, we political observers assumed Colin Powell would have been elected president if he had chosen to run.
In retrospect, that seems unlikely.
His pleas for us to come together despite our differences of opinion likely would have fallen on deaf ears in a country where many of us prefer a quarrel to a solution.
The rise of Trump demonstrates as much.
That Donald Trump could become president while Colin Powell couldn’t says a lot about this country and us.
Not much of it good.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
