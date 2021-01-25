The day I learned Dick Graham had died I had a long talk with one of my students.
The student was doing a podcast. She asked me what I wanted students to get out of their college educations.
I muddled through the answer when it should have been simple.
I want students to get what Dick Graham gave me.
What he taught me.
Dick — he was Prof. Graham to me in those days — was on the English faculty at the small liberal arts college I attended. It’s the school where I now teach. Then, as now, Franklin College was an intimate place. Students took multiple classes with the same professors. They saw them in the cafeteria and ran into them on campus and around town.
During my four years, I took an interdisciplinary course with Dick. I studied English and American literature under him. He guided me as I dove into the dark world of Fyodor Dostoevsky and the Russians during an intensive study term. I acted in plays he directed.
When I got the wild idea I wanted to try to teach a class during my senior year, Dick went to bat for me and supervised the experience.
My college transcript may say I graduated with majors in journalism and history, but it doesn’t tell the full truth.
I really majored in journalism, history and … Graham. The lessons he taught me touched every part of my work — and my life.
When I first arrived on campus, like so many young people, I was filled with inchoate longings, a hungry mop-headed creature who possessed more energy than intelligence. I had a vague desire to write, to live a life of the mind, but I had no idea what that meant, what it would take.
Dick set to work getting me focused.
I’d always done well in high school writing papers. I knew the rules of grammar and I’d read enough to know a bit about turning a phrase. My overworked, underpaid high school English and social studies teachers were grateful to encounter pieces that didn’t butcher the language. They gave me high marks, often without comment or criticism.
Dick marked up the first paper I wrote for him with questions and comments. At the bottom, he scratched:
“You have a fine writing style.”
This was reassuring to hear.
Then came the kicker.
“You tend to rely on it even more when you don’t know what you want to say.”
Afterward, he talked with me about the difference between stringing words together in a pretty fashion and writing. He taught me about clarity, something that could be achieved only with discipline — and a lot of writing.
He offered his students the chance to improve their grades by rewriting their essays.
Soon, I was rewriting papers for him that had received an A- so I could get an A. When I received an A, I rewrote it to get an A+. When I got an A+, I rewrote it for him just to make it better.
Which had been his point all along.
In the classroom, he reminded me of the television detective Columbo. He was always posing questions, prodding us to grapple with writers and texts and meanings. It would have been a lot easier on him just to lecture — to tell us what the writer was saying — but he knew the lessons would penetrate more and last longer if we arrived at the conclusions ourselves.
So, he would stammer queries, then wait patiently for the lights to turn on in the students’ minds. If the lights didn’t go on, he nudged us until they did. Along the way, he taught us that we couldn’t learn if we didn’t engage.
He also taught me how to teach. My classroom style is, in large part, his.
I just don’t do it nearly as well as he did.
Dick Graham died on a Friday in January, surrounded by his wife of more than 60 years and his children. His daughter tells me he was at peace at the end, and that he left this life with grace and dignity.
Like all great teachers, he had one last lesson to teach.
And he left us, his students, with one more reason to be grateful for having known him.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
