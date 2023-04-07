Two women college basketball players had a moment the other day.
As the NCAA women’s championship game ended, Angel Reese of the victorious Louisiana State University taunted the University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark with a series of gestures.
The taunting sparked a free-flowing national conversation.
Reese’s critics said her gestures were low-class and unsportsmanlike. Her defenders pointed out that Clark had behaved in similar fashion in earlier games.
From there, the discussion evolved into a debate about race and double standards. Reese, who is Black, and her supporters argued that she faces a different set of expectations than Clark, who is white.
Why, the Reese squad wanted to know, was she being pilloried for behavior that both players exhibited?
It was a good question, but in some key ways was beside the point.
As the arguments grew more heated, about the only important consideration lost in the jousting was the fact that both Reese and Clark are spectacularly skilled players, young women who have both impressive natural gifts and the grit and determination to refine those gifts.
There might be a lesson in there somewhere.
I will admit that I deplore much of the current sports culture.
I do not like the over-the-top celebrations when something goes an athlete’s way — when she scores a basket or when he romps for a touchdown. And I detest the practice of taunting a beaten opponent.
It isn’t just that it demonstrates a lack of class — though it does demonstrate that.
No, my real objection is something else.
Many athletes think such excessive displays show their confidence and prowess.
In reality, they reveal the opposite.
The football player who does a long happy dance in the end zone after scoring a touchdown is sending a signal that he’s shocked — positively shocked — that this wonderful thing happened to him. He’s acting as if he had no part in making it happen.
Real confidence would declare itself in a different way.
The player who scores and then simply hands the ball to the official sends a different message. That athlete says this was the expected outcome, the result of what he or she set out to do — and plans to do again soon.
Similarly, some athletes — particularly young athletes — think taunting an opponent demonstrates dominance.
It doesn’t.
In fact, it reveals weakness. It demonstrates a lack of personal control, an absence of emotional discipline.
The argument for including sports as part of educational experiences always has been that sports teach us lessons that can be applied elsewhere in life.
That is true.
A significant slice of my work can be adversarial in nature. In those situations when I must confront someone, I know I have little to fear from someone who is not in control of his or her temper or other extreme feelings.
The man or woman who cannot master his or her emotions cannot master me or anyone else.
Anger rises and falls, and when it fades it leaves its host feeling tired, even depleted.
Calm can go the distance.
An even temper will answer the last bell, the last whistle, the last play. It suggests an unfatiguing determination, a willingness to keep working until the job is done.
For that reason, it is the thing to worry about, the quality in an adversary that should give one pause.
I suspect that Reese and Clark both will come to realize that.
Both seem to be canny young women. No one gets to be as good as they are at a game as complicated as basketball without being smart — even if they were born with spectacular gifts.
But it’s important to remember that, even if they are canny, they also both still are young. Clark is 21, Reese 20.
I spend much of my time around people that age. I know they can do amazing things.
But I also know that even the most gifted and intelligent people that age from time to time will do things that remind me that they’re still young.
That they still have a lot to learn — and time to learn it.
Perhaps the most unfortunate thing about this episode is, as I said, that we’re not talking about how truly special these young women are.
Again, there’s a lesson in that.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The views expressed are those of the author only and should not be attributed to Franklin College.
