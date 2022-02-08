Mike Pence won a battle for his soul the other day.
The former vice president and onetime Indiana governor broke with former President Donald Trump and much of Pence’s own Republican Party during a speech to the Florida chapters of Federalist Society.
In the speech, Pence responded to Trump’s repeated claims that Pence failed Trump, the party and the nation by refusing to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Trump’s nonsensical argument prompted the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol during which those storming the temple of democracy screamed, among other things, “Hang Mike Pence!”
Pence and his family avoided harm only because the U.S. Secret Service agents guarding them acted quickly and decisively.
Since that tragic day, Trump has been on a campaign to reverse the election results and to vindicate the thugs and vandals who sacked the halls of Congress. Recently, he even has said that he would pardon the insurrectionists.
Apparently, Trump doesn’t think that trying to kill the vice president of the United States should be considered a crime.
Pence has kept his silence since the riot in the Capitol took place.
There were signs, though, that he was conflicted about what took place on that January day and about his service to the former president. Pence’s former chief of staff and longtime alter ego Marc Short testified before the committee of the U.S. House of Representatives investigating the insurrection.
It’s difficult — no, impossible — to believe Short would have done that if Pence hadn’t given him the go-ahead.
Pence brought his defiance out into the open with the speech to the Federalist Society.
“President Trump is wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election.”
The former vice president went on to argue that no one person has the right to overthrow the will of the voters. If any one person did have that right, there wouldn’t be much point in having elections.
In normal times, Pence’s speech would be considered little more than common sense and perhaps the most basic introduction to the principles of constitutional self-government.
But these are not normal times.
In the funhouse mirror world that is Donald Trump’s America, up is down, wrong is right and something resembling treason passes for patriotism. The people who stormed the Capitol at Trump’s urging — screaming for the blood of our nation’s elected leaders as they did so — have about as much respect for the U.S. Constitution as a dog does for a fire hydrant.
And, sadly, no Republican in this country can count on being elected without their support and the support of people who agree with them.
Pence, who began running for office almost as soon he emerged from the womb, knows this.
Yet he challenged Trump anyway.
The question is why.
The answer is likely complex.
That’s because Mike Pence always has been a more complicated man than either his admirers or his detractors are willing to acknowledge. He is and always has been ambitious, but unlike, say, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, there always have been lines Pence would not cross in pursuit of his ambitions.
Years ago, when Pence was a congressman and I was executive director of what is now the ACLU of Indiana, I asked him to speak at an event.
When Pence did, he expressed reservations about the Patriot Act and vowed to work to strip some of its more onerous provisions.
There were no votes for him in that room. He made the pledge because he thought parts of the Patriot Act violated the Constitution.
He was right about that.
The politically expedient thing, though, would have been for him to stay silent. At that time, the war on terror was still exceedingly popular.
He didn’t stay silent, though, because his instincts always have been libertarian — unless, that is, his constitutional principles run into his religious beliefs. Then the theocrat in him comes out.
Pence’s conception of the vice presidency was remarkably conventional. He believed he had to be loyal to the president who brought him along for the ride. That’s why Pence stood idle while Trump trampled on many things Pence holds dear.
Even a loyal man, though, has a breaking point.
Trump seems to have found Mike Pence’s.
That’s good for the nation.
Even better for Pence’s soul.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
