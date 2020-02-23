It’s a good thing Al Capone is dead.
If the Chicago gangster still were alive, President Donald Trump likely would pardon him.
Capone fits the president’s pattern for parolees. He had a sense of panache, a flashy showmanship designed to distract rubes and other gullible marks. He was a focus of contempt from polite society, who treated him as something that should be scraped off the bottom of a shoe.
Most important, Capone was guilty.
This president doesn’t have much interest in using his authority to pardon in cases of true injustice. He’s not interested in hearing the appeals of poor black kids who took hard falls for possessing a heavy bag of marijuana — a substance now legal in much of the country. Nor will he ever find deep wells of mercy within his makeup for innocent children imprisoned because their parents wanted to cross a border to find a better life.
No, the president’s heartstrings sing for guys like himself, grownup bad boys who got caught doing something they shouldn’t have.
That’s why his mercy is reserved for sorts such as former Illinois governor and political quid-pro-quo king Rod Blagojevich, who was caught on tape trying to auction off a U.S. Senate seat. Or Michael Milken, who practiced insider trading as if it were a religion and he were a high priest. Or former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who, while serving as interior minister of Iraq, accepted an interest-free “loan” of a quarter-million dollars from an Israeli billionaire and tried to hide it, along with other payoffs he pocketed along the way.
Blagojevich, Milken and Kerik speak to Trump.
Like him, they couldn’t enjoy success unless they could flaunt it.
Like him, they saw the public and its interest as things to exploit rather than serve.
Like him, they viewed the law as an obstacle rather than a bulwark, something to be surmounted or evaded rather than honored and supported.
Most of all, like him, they each possessed well-developed senses of grievance, rock-hard convictions that, no matter how great their transgressions might be, they still had been treated with undue harshness, almost as if they had been persecuted. They could break the rules, but it was unfair, unfair, unfair for anyone to notice their rule-breaking or call them to task for it. Their self-anointment as the toughest of tough guys never stopped them from whining about how bad the sissies on the other side had treated them.
It’s no wonder their predicaments spoke to Donald Trump. As Sigmund Freud might have said, when the president signed their pardons, Trump’s slip was showing.
But there is more than a sense of presidential personal or psychological identification with poor misunderstood felons going on here.
Part of this president’s success at evading accountability for escalating misdeeds can be attributed to his tremendous skill at reframing national discussions.
These pardons are part of the presidential plan.
He seeks to decriminalize certain kinds of criminal activity, kinds he is tempted by or has dabbled in himself. He wants to normalize such behavior because that will allow him to operate without the constraints of either national conscience or enforceable law.
To do this, he must convince millions of Americans — otherwise known as his base — that up is down, night is day … and wrong is right.
Is he succeeding?
Well, a guy who tried to sell a Senate seat, another who defrauded shareholders and still another who swore to uphold the law and then lied, repeatedly, to investigators about fleecing taxpayers now are walking the street, their records wiped clean by a president who sees such knavery as not only forgivable, but even admirable.
If there has been any protest from the Trump base about this assault on justice, it hasn’t risen above the softest of whispers.
But that’s the way it is with our grownup bad boy in the White House. Laws and rules are for suckers.
He’s now taken to saying that he’s America’s highest-ranking law enforcement official.
That’s not reassuring.
But, then, he doesn’t mean it to be.
It’s a pity Al Capone didn’t live to see this day.
He’d have loved it.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
