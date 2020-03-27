Boris Johnson testified positive for coronavirus.
Great Britain’s prime minister said he’s feeling mild symptoms and that he will self-isolate while continuing to work.
In a perfect world, this would be a kind of John Donne moment, one that reminds us that no one is an island – not even the leader of what Shakespeare referred to as “this sceptered isle.”
In this perfect world, we would recall all the ties that link us in the long chain of humanity. We would remember that hardship, sorrow, misfortune and, yes, disease honor no border or boundary. That we all – powerful and powerless, western or eastern, rich or poor, famous or unknown – can be struck low.
With this understanding in this perfect world, we would work together to meet common challenges and threats. We would realize that we all are only as strong as the most vulnerable among us and that we all have responsibility to our brothers and sisters around the globe.
But this, alas, is not a perfect world.
Not even close.
In this imperfect world, though, we still stoke the nationalistic and tribal fires that lifted Johnson and, here in the United States, Donald Trump to power. We pit party against party, region against region, state against state, nation against nation, creed against creed – and then wonder why we can’t solve the global problems bedeviling us.
In Great Britain, Johnson has all but torn the United Kingdom apart in his effort to force his nation to leave the European Union. At a time when cooperation and information-sharing matter more than ever, Johnson has sown seeds of distrust and resentment in every direction. That makes it harder, much harder, for his nation to meet a threat such as the coronavirus, which stops at no shore.
Here in the United States, we have managed in short order to become the epicenter of the pandemic.
At the national level, this seems not to have created any real sense of urgency.
The president of the United States takes time out of his day to indulge in name-calling fits with the Democratic governor of Michigan, whose name Trump cannot recall. (It’s Gretchen Whitmer, Mr. President.) He hints that he’ll withhold needed medical supplies from the state to teach her a lesson about the value of obeisance.
In addition to being cruel and insensitive, the president’s stance is politically suicidal. He won election by treading a narrow path in 2016. If the good people begin to think the president is willing to risk their loved ones’ lives just to score political points, Trump’s path to re-election grows narrower still.
But this seems to be the way we operate these days.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo – like Whitmer, a Democrat – pleads for 30,000 ventilators to ease the pressure on his state’s already overburdened hospitals.
President Trump says the number Cuomo has requested is too high. He also argues – irrelevantly and, it turns out, inaccurately – that Cuomo had a chance to buy ventilators years ago and chose not to.
Meanwhile, more people get sick. Of the more than 80,000 in the United States who have the coronavirus, 30,000 are from New York.
And more people die – more than 500 in New York already, including 134 in one night.
Nonetheless, the president quibbles, temporizes and tries to seek partisan advantage from this crisis that respects no person, no party, no faith, no race, no land.
Instead, he sends his best wishes to Boris Johnson.
Those best wishes travel from one believer in the fable of island invincibility to another, while the world around them suffers and moans.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
