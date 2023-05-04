The National Rifle Association and its mouthpieces lodged in legislatures and right-wing media organizations across the nation insist that guns aren’t the reason America has an immense gun violence problem.
They’re partially right.
Guns aren’t the only reason we lead the world, by a wide margin, in gun-related deaths and injuries.
In Texas a few days ago, a man fired an AR-15 assault rifle in his front yard during the evening hours. His next-door neighbors apparently asked him to stop — largely because they were trying to get a baby in the house to go to sleep.
Why did the man think firing an assault rifle in his front yard was okay?
It’s hard to know, but the Texas celebration of all things firearms-related might have something to do with it.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, once tweeted that he was “embarrassed” because the Lone Star State was only second in the nation when it comes to new gun purchases.
“Let’s pick up the pace Texans (sic),” Abbott concluded.
People in Texas have bought more than a million guns per year every year since 2012. Firearms are as much a part of the landscape in the state as air and water.
Perhaps that is why the man apparently took offense to his neighbors’ request that he stop shooting his AR-15 in his front yard. Instead, he allegedly took it next door and began shooting his neighbors.
When the shooting stopped, five people were dead, including a 9-year-old boy who tried to shield his mother from the gunfire with his own body.
Afterward, Abbott tried to minimize the horror of the carnage by referring to the dead as “illegal immigrants.” It turned out that wasn’t entirely true, but it also was beside the point.
If Abbott thought a person’s documentation, national origin or ethnicity somehow justified mass murder — made slaughtering a little boy trying to protect his mother more acceptable in some fashion — he was more than wrong.
What he was saying was downright evil.
In Kansas City just a few days before the massacre in Texas, a 16-year-old boy accidentally showed up at the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.
The 84-year-old man who lived in the house shot the teenager twice, including once in the head. Somehow, the 16-year-old survived.
The teenager was Black.
The shooter was white.
Afterward, the shooter’s grandson said his grandfather watched and read right-wing propaganda constantly and had become consumed by conspiracy theories. The grandson suggested his grandfather thought of any Black person as a threat.
That’s why he started shooting.
Years before that, police officers stopped a motorist in suburban St. Paul, Minnesota, for driving with a broken taillight. In the car with the driver were his girlfriend and her daughter, age 4.
The driver had a permit to carry a gun. As his girlfriend captured video of the stop, the driver told the police that.
The police officer told him not to reach for the gun.
He said he wasn’t doing so and wasn’t going to.
The police officer told him again not to reach for any gun.
The driver said he wasn’t. The girlfriend said he wasn’t.
The police officer shot him seven times.
The driver died.
Normally, the NRA would have been all over something like this like a fresh coat of whitewash. NRA spokespeople would have shouted about how a police state had violated a gun owner’s natural right to have a firearm — and that it was because of tyrannical outrages like this that the NRA’s vigorous advocacy for gun rights was so necessary.
In this case, though, the gun lobby’s response was muted to the point of silence.
It said it could not comment because there was an investigation going on — as if that ever had deterred the NRA from speaking out about a gun-related tragedy before.
What was different in this situation?
The driver who was shot dead, Philando Castile, was Black.
Apparently, in the eyes of the NRA and its legions of flacks, that made and makes a difference.
So, the National Rifle Association and its army of apologists do have a point.
While guns may be the biggest part of America’s problem with gun violence, guns aren’t the entire problem.
Not by a long shot.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The views expressed are those of the author only and should not be attributed to Franklin College.
