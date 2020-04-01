The handwriting sold me.
I was in New York for work. During a break in the day, I did what I often do when time and opportunity give me an opening.
I went to a bookstore.
It was Argosy, the shabbily elegant old shop on East 59th Street near Park Avenue. It’s a treasure chest for book lovers, six floors of used and rare books, antique maps, autographs and other artifacts.
Most of the real gems are out of my price range. I once saw a beautifully preserved signed first edition of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” there that cost as much as a decent house would in many parts of America.
But part of the joy of book scrounging is knowing that such treasures exist. It was something just to see it.
On this day, I planned just to browse, not to buy anything. I was there to take a break and kill some time, not blow a hole in my bank account.
But willpower weakens in a bookstore.
I spotted two aged volumes with forest green covers near the front of the shop. The books’ titles were etched in greenish gold on the spine: “The Autocrat at the Breakfast Table” and “The Professor at the Breakfast Table.” They were written by Oliver Wendell Holmes.
Holmes now is perhaps more famous for being the father of Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., who served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1902 to 1932 and even served as acting chief justice for a time.
The elder Holmes, though, was a force in his own right — a poet, a doctor and man of learning. Henry James Sr. said the doctor-poet was “intellectually the most alive man I ever knew.” This Holmes had a vast and international following of readers.
These two books were part of a series of “table-talk” books that helped to establish Holmes’ fame. They were designed to be approachable, conversational explorations of topics and issues, the sort of friendly philosophizing that might take place at imagined and idealized breakfast tables across the land.
Normally, such books would not allure me.
What was intended to be conversational in the mid-19th century can seem stilted and forced today. There was a reason Mark Twain was such a liberating force in American literature. He opened the windows and swept out the accumulated dust.
But, when I plucked “The Professor at the Breakfast Table” from the shelf and opened it, I was hooked.
Inside, the words “Gertrude M. Smith from Aunt Helen, August 10, 1891” were written. In the other book — “The Autocrat at the Breakfast Table” — I found, with the same ink and handwriting, the words “Gertrude M. Smith, June 1890.”
As I flipped through the pages, I found other little notes etched in the margins or at the base of the page. It was evident that the books had been read and read closely.
Something about the fact that these books were gifts that had been treasured in their time and thereafter spoke to me. They weren’t expensive — $15 each — so I decided to buy them.
When I was settling up, I showed the woman at the register the signatures and notes. She chuckled.
“Isn’t that delightful,” she said. “Like a little window into another time.”
I have no idea who Gertrude M. Smith and her Aunt Helen were. I’ve done a cursory search, but Smith is not an uncommon name.
Besides, some part of me prefers the mystery of not knowing. I like to think of Gertrude poring over these books in a time when reading was the primary option for entertainment and diversion. I like to imagine her, pen in hand, turning the pages in a comfortable chair, both isolated from and connected to the larger world around her.
Locked now, like most other Americans, in my own home while the coronavirus wreaks havoc in our world, I find myself picking up the two forest green books from time to time. Since Aunt Helen gave these books to Gertrude, that world has seen two world wars, a Great Depression, a flu pandemic and a host of other troubles.
Somehow, it endured, just as these books have, with signatures and notes more than a century old.
Like a little window into another time.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
