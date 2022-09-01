Years ago, PBS asked me to sit in on their nightly newscast as a regional commentator.
Mikhail Gorbachev, the leader of what was then the Soviet Union, had come to America. Huge crowds greeted Gorbachev wherever he went.
This was during the waning days of both Ronald Reagan’s presidency and the Cold War. Gorbachev had emerged as a force on the world stage. He promised, it seemed, to put an end to the tense standoff with the United States and the rest of the western world that forced several generations of humanity to live under the unmoving shadow of possible nuclear annihilation.
It is difficult now, across the divide of 35 years and so much intervening history, for people to understand the complicated feelings Gorbachev stirred in those days.
Much of the world saw him as an inspirational, even liberating figure. The long half-century of the Cold War’s unceasing stresses had left many weary and dispirited. Gorbachev’s arrival seemed to offer a release from those decades of dread, a chance for the world to begin again.
Here in the United States, the feelings were perhaps more conflicted than anywhere on the globe — with the likely exception of the people living in the dying Soviet Union.
On one hand, most Americans viewed the end of the Cold War with both relief and a sense of vindication. The free world had prevailed in the great twilight struggle with the evil empire.
But many members of Reagan’s administration watched Gorbachev warily. They were uneasy that a world leader whose charisma seemed a match for the U.S. president’s was vying for the world’s attention — and outright worried that Gorbachev seemed to be claiming the spotlight as the voice of human liberty.
The fact that the Soviet leader was a full 20 years younger than Reagan and thus seemed better able to speak to an emerging future than a receding past only heightened the anxiety.
Gorbachev seemed to be a man of destiny.
People around the world struggled to determine what that destiny might be.
The broadcast that night reflected the confusion of the time, the sweltering stew of both hope and dread.
The commentator from the South said Gorbachev’s visit to America threw down a gauntlet to the United States and signaled that we would have a rival for the leadership of the freedom-loving world.
The voice from the Southwest called Gorbachev a public relations master, one who would command the planet’s attention for years to come.
The guy from the Rocky Mountains echoed that thought, saying Gorbachev would be a force that reshaped the world and its history.
I closed the circle by saying that we were entering into a new era in which a battle of ideas would replace the wars and police-action conflicts by which the United States and the Soviet Union had clashed for much of the 20th century.
None of us got it right.
We all operated under the assumption that Gorbachev was an emerging titan, a man who could bend events to his will.
In retrospect, it’s clear that he was history’s plaything rather than its master. Far from being the figure who drove the events that defined his era, he scrambled frantically to try to stay one step ahead of the forces he often could not guide or understand.
His visit to the United States was the summit of his ascent. From there, the fall was fast and hard.
Within four years, Gorbachev was out of power, a man relegated to touring college campuses to talk about how history outran him.
The window of liberation in his home country of Russia closed after only the briefest bit of fresh air swept in.
The nation now is led by a bloodthirsty authoritarian who looks upon the times when the Soviet Union clashed with the United States as the good old days.
And the world watches Vladimir Putin’s brutal war of conquest and murder in Ukraine and wonders, once again, whether the forces of global annihilation will be unleashed.
So much has changed.
And so much hasn’t.
Mikhail Gorbachev died the other day. He was 91.
His death should remind us that history does not end.
Some struggles, including the most essential ones, are eternal.
Because we are all, at some level, history’s playthings.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The opinions expressed by the author do not represent the views of Franklin College.
