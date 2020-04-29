Maybe Mike Pence spent too much time working as a radio talk show host.
Perhaps all the years the vice president of the United States spent behind the microphone, talking to people who could hear but not see him, dulled his senses to the power of images.
When the photos of Pence touring the Mayo Clinic as the only person not wearing a mask first appeared, I thought:
He didn’t learn one single thing from the Religious Freedom Restoration Act debacle.
For those with short memories, the RFRA controversy in Indiana made then Gov. Pence and the state national and international pariahs and laughing stocks.
Businesses threatened to leave Indiana because of the ill-named measure that would have given license to state-sanctioned bigotry and persecution. Other states slapped travel bans on Indiana in protest and prevented their employees from coming here for conferences or any other business-related purpose.
What escalated RFRA from a dust-up to full-blown, raging firestorm was the publication of a photograph.
The picture was of Pence signing the bill into law, surrounded by leaders of the religious right who had demanded RFRA in defiance of concerns not just of civil rights activists but Indiana’s business and corporate communities. The stiff, staged image screamed not just of smugness and intolerance, but a stunning lack of awareness and a profound misunderstanding of public sentiment.
If RFRA was the barrel of gasoline, that photograph was the lit match.
An explosion was bound to follow when the two came together.
Most politicians, once burned so spectacularly, would approach all future photo opportunities with a wariness approaching paranoia. They’d think through every possible way an image could be interpreted and take pains to make sure the picture revealed proper levels of respect and consideration. Experience and an instinct for self-preservation would have taught them that much.
But not Pence, apparently.
The photos from the Mayo Clinic were every bit as clueless and insensitive as the RFRA photo. At a time when most Americans have been shut up in their homes for weeks and thousands have died while the worst pandemic in a century rages, the vice president walked through America’s most famous hospital.
Without a mask.
He looked like a silver-haired version of Mad magazine’s Alfred E. Neuman, seeming to utter, “What, me worry?” while he strolled through a public health war zone and surveyed both combatants and casualties.
If Pence had intended to inflame public opinion, he could not have found a better way to do it.
The question is, why?
I’ve known Mike Pence for more than 30 years. He and I disagree on many things, more than a few of them questions or issues of importance.
But I know he’s not a stupid man.
Nor is he an insensitive one, particularly at a personal level. I have seen him perform with impressive graciousness and consideration, even when he’s been dealing with people with whom he disagrees.
Such as me.
It’s difficult to believe that he went to a hospital intending to anger and offend people who fear for their lives or the lives of their loved ones. Nor is it likely that he would set out to demean and insult the many healthcare professionals battling to save lives in this time of grave danger.
But that’s what he did.
The only possible explanation is the most obvious one.
He just doesn’t get it.
He can’t step outside his own experience and see himself the way other people view him. He’s unable to comprehend at anything more than a superficial level any point of view but his own.
That’s a pity.
Because Mike Pence is vice president, he has opportunities to do great good.
In this instance, he could have lifted the spirits of battered and beleaguered frontline healthcare workers and reassured Americans that he understood their fears and concerns.
But that didn’t happen.
Now, he and his staff are wearing themselves out trying to explain away what millions of Americans saw with their own eyes.
Good luck with that.
The cliché is that a picture is worth a thousand words.
Sometimes, pictures are even more costly than that.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
