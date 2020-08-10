Something about judges sets Vice President Mike Pence off.
Maybe it’s the fact that they tend to do their jobs — interpreting the law and the Constitution — without taking into consideration how much their work might confound or upset Pence’s political ambitions or partisan schemes.
Whatever the reason, the vice president seems to have a problem with judges.
And judges have a problem with him.
The latest object of Pence’s judicial ire is the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court (and the vice president’s fellow Hoosier), John Roberts.
In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Pence said:
“We have great respect for the institution of the supreme court of the United States, but Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives whether it be the Obamacare decision or whether it be a spate of recent decisions,”
The vice president did not, of course, attempt to make a case Roberts was wrong on legal or constitutional grounds. That would have required actual thought.
Instead, Pence just registered his dismay that a judge would act like, well, a judge.
This is not the first time the vice president has run afoul of the bench.
When he was governor of Indiana, Pence found himself called out by a federal judge for lying to the court.
The case involved the battle over same-sex marriage. When a suit was filed challenging Indiana’s ban on gay unions, Pence asked the court to excuse him as a defendant. He said he had no authority to enforce the ban.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young honored Pence’s request.
Then Pence did an about-face.
He decided he did have the authority to enforce the ban. When Young ruled that Indiana’s ban on same-sex unions was unconstitutional, Pence’s office issued a memo urging Indiana state government to ignore the ruling. The memo also said the ban was “in full force and executive branch agencies are to execute their functions” to enforce it.
Judge Young was not amused.
He said Pence was guilty of “bold misrepresentation.”
The judge added:
“The court wishes to reiterate that it finds the governor’s prior representations contradicting such authority to be, at a minimum, troubling.”
Troubling it was — and is.
Pence also found himself in similar trouble just a few days later.
A Lake County circuit court declared Indiana’s right-to-work law unconstitutional. Pence told his administration and the state to ignore the judge’s ruling.
“Indiana is a right-to-work state and we are going to continue to advance that in this state,” Pence said.
In short, Pence advanced the argument that, as a supposed conservative, he should be expected to honor and enforce only those rights and laws with which he agreed and of which he personally approved.
There are several problems with this — not the least of which is that it isn’t conservative at all.
Principled conservatives believe in and defend, at great cost, several things.
One of those things is an independent judiciary. True conservatives see a court system that does not bend and sway to shifts in the political winds as a main bulwark of the rule of law. They want judges who are not partisan and put legal precedent and constitutional concerns ahead of the needs of party.
Another thing principled conservatives place a high value on is truth.
That Mike Pence, who has taken several oaths through his career to defend this country and its laws, finds it so easy to lie to courts is, to use Judge Young’s apt description, “troubling.”
If the vice president — who, as a lawyer, is an officer of the court — is willing to offer “bold misrepresentation” to the bench, what other things is he willing to lie about?
John Roberts is not perfect. No human being is. Reasonable people can dislike or disagree with this decision or that opinion of the chief justice.
But, to disparage his tenure as chief justice because Roberts insists of basing those rulings on court precedent and constitutional considerations as a betrayal of conservatism isn’t conservative at all.
It’s nonsense.
The vice president may be disappointed with the chief justice.
Principled conservatives — and many other Americans — know just how Pence feels.
They expect better from a vice president.
And they’re disappointed with Mike Pence.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.