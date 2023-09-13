Long ago, when I was executive director of what was then the Indiana Civil Liberties Union, an intern asked me why I liked dealing with a Republican state senator.
It was a valid question. That senator generally didn’t vote the way the ICLU wished he would.
My answer was simple.
“Because I can trust him,” I said.
By that, I meant that when I sat down with him to talk about an issue, at the end of the meeting I would know whether he was with us or, more often, against us. If he hadn’t made up his mind, he would tell me that and explain what was giving him pause. This gave me a chance to provide him with information that would help him think things through.
Once he told me where he was going to land on an issue, I knew I could count on that. Once he gave his word, the commitment was more binding than any contract.
That was what I meant by trust.
There were other state legislators who lined up with the ICLU much more frequently that I didn’t enjoy dealing with nearly as much.
That’s because they would tell me and others whatever would get us out of their offices the fastest. Even if they said they were with us, we knew their assurances meant little. They thought nothing of blindsiding people to whom they’d made a promise.
The fact that I couldn’t trust some of these lawmakers who were presumed to be allies made working with them difficult — and at times impossible.
Because trust matters.
The 19th-century American poet and diplomat James Russell Lowell famously described the U.S. Constitution — and, by extension, our whole system of self-government — as “a machine that would go of itself.”
By that, he meant that it was self-perpetuating, an entity that would run endlessly.
But even machines that run constantly need lubricating. In our system of government, the oil that made the gears mesh was trust.
I’ve spent more than 40 years closely observing government and politics at all levels. I have seen leaders from both parties work effectively, people with vastly different skill sets who managed to pull others together to get important things done.
That’s because the one thing these different leaders had in common was that people could trust them. Other public officials knew that once one of these leaders made a commitment for or against something, that commitment was something upon which others could depend.
Something they could trust.
That trust could make working through even the most difficult disputes possible.
There’s a great deal of dysfunction in our government at every level right now.
Perhaps the best example is the fact that we’re about to play another self-destructive game of chicken over shutting down the federal government. Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives are threatening this even though experience has taught them, again and again, that these shutdown showdowns hurt everyone involved and cost Americans billions of dollars.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, is the leader who has the difficult task of averting this disaster. His job won’t be easy.
The self-proclaimed Freedom Caucus in the House wants McCarthy to secure deep spending cuts and initiate impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden even though there is no evidence to justify such a step. House Republicans who represent districts Biden carried in the 2020 election are reluctant to go along with such a confrontational approach.
Republicans in the U.S. Senate also have all but washed their hands of the matter. The White House and Democrats in both the House and the Senate also are unlikely to do anything to ease McCarthy’s burden.
Everyone, it seems, is out to make the speaker’s task — and life — more difficult.
That’s because no one trusts him.
To become speaker, he had to promise the Freedom Caucus he would champion their issues tirelessly. Then, he sold them out in budget negotiations with the White House.
When he found that the opposition he’d aroused among the Freedom Caucus made getting the deal he’d negotiated with Biden through the House impossible, McCarthy broke faith with and his word to the president.
Because no one trusts McCarthy, the House flails, and the country heads toward another costly and normally easily avoidable disaster.
All because no one in either party can take the speaker at his word.
Trust matters.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The views expressed are those of the author only and should not be attributed to Franklin College.
