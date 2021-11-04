“All politics is local,” the cliché goes.
Doubtless, there is truth to that
Each community has its own identity. Leaders in those communities must respond to those places’ specific needs and interests — if they want to remain leaders, that is.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, is a good example. Progressive Democrats have been frustrated — even enraged — by Manchin’s refusal to get on board with their and President Joe Biden’s sweeping legislative package to revitalize and energize America. They see him as the obstacle to their plan to pass the most significant set of laws since the early days of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal.
There are at least two problems with their thinking.
The first is that their idealization of FDR as an uncompromising champion of ideological purity isn’t grounded in anything resembling reality. Roosevelt was a trimmer, a compromiser, a dealmaker of the first order. He traded ambassadorships, building projects, government appointments and everything else he had at his disposal to get his measures enacted.
Even then, when he ran into opposition, he was willing to scale back his ideas and tweak his proposals to secure the necessary support.
He rarely made the perfect the enemy of the good.
The second problem is that the fury directed at Joe Manchin demonstrates that much of the Democratic Party doesn’t understand — or even care to understand — the part of the world he comes from and represents. He is the one blue dot in the red political landscape of West Virginia.
He has said, again and again and again, that there is no political pressure on him in his home state for him to enact any of his party’s plans. He has asked the members of his party to break up their package and push forward the more popular parts first.
At the heart of his statements is a sentiment FDR would have understood: Give me something I can sell to the folks back home. If they see something they like, they will be more inclined to get behind the rest of our ideas.
If Democrats want to do more than strike poses — if they want to get things done — they should listen to him.
There are parts of this country that are desperate for a broad, progressive agenda. There are parts that are and will remain adamantly opposed to such an agenda. And there are many, many places where people are on the fence, undecided about what is best for them and their neighbors.
Those are the folks Democrats should be focusing their efforts on.
Democrats are failing to do that.
The Nov. 2 election results demonstrate that.
Republicans ran the board in Virginia, capturing the governor’s office and other statewide races, as well as reclaiming control of the state legislature. And New Jersey’s governor’s race turned into a dead heat.
Just one year ago, Biden won Virginia by 10 points. He captured New Jersey by 16 points.
Apologists for the Democratic Party can argue that there were particular and local reasons for the turnabout in both states.
They can say that both states have histories of reversing course following a presidential election year. They also can point to the gaffe made by Democratic candidate and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a debate as a turning point in that state’s campaign.
(McAuliffe said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” I think I know what McAuliffe meant — that no single parent or group of parents should dictate what every child should learn. In other words, no one crank or set of cranks should be able to force schools to teach that 2 + 2 = 5, that gravity doesn’t exist or that the Holocaust never happened. But he chose the clumsiest and most ill-advised way possible to try to make that point.)
There probably is truth to that.
But there also is truth to the fact that voters punished Democrats for not doing what they said they would.
Which is govern.
In a democratic republic such as ours, that means finding ways to resolve differences and balance interests.
If they want to survive next year’s elections, Democrats will start heeding the spirit of FDR.
They’ll begin listening to people who don’t already agree with them.
When they can, they’ll make the deal.
And they’ll stop making the perfect the enemy of the good.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
