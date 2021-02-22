ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Forty years ago, I rolled into this old river city to make my home for a time.
I was a pup then, a young man on a motorcycle, fresh out of college and both eager and terrified to make my way in the world. I’d tasted some professional success — been paid small sums for putting words onto pages — but knew I was untested, a fledgling with a long way to go.
I’d chosen to attend graduate school here because, after years of being a big fish in small ponds, I knew I had to see if I could swim in larger, deeper and faster flowing waters. The thought of moving to a metropolitan area 200 times the size of the small town in which I grew up scared me.
But it excited me, too.
The first night I spent on my own in the city I decided to see what I could discover about this place. I slipped astride my motorcycle and let the wheels roam. It was my intention to get lost, then find my way again.
It was a late summer night, air heavy with Mississippi River heat and humidity. I rolled up and down Kingshighway, through the narrow streets of the old Italian neighborhood called the Hill where I heard voices tinged with the old country, down by the riverfront where the cobblestones jostled the bike’s wheels and past the stately mansions along Lindell Boulevard where it bordered Forest Park.
At about 3 a.m., I stopped somewhere in South St. Louis to let the bike breathe and to pull my helmet off so I could wipe the sweat away. As I sat in the dark on that warm night, I heard a dog bark.
Then, in one of the homes nearby, a woman laughed, a rich, full-throated, joyous laugh.
I thought I had come upon a magic place.
I closed that night back at my small apartment in the Central West End, reading stories about St. Louis as the sun rose. I wondered what marks, if any, I would leave on this old city — and what marks it would leave on me.
The romance of that first night in the city never left me, even as I learned over time that St. Louis was not all soft nights and loving laughs in the dark.
When I lived here, the city had the second-highest violent crime rate in the United States. Once, the police found a body dumped in the alley that ran behind my building. The poor guy had been shot elsewhere before his killers disposed of his corpse. Small comfort.
The racial divisions in the city were deep, heightened by unalleviated resentments on one side and unacknowledged guilt on the other. The city seethed with anger and fear on both sides. One afternoon, when I took a date on a motorcycle ride, I stopped at a corner just off North Grand where a group of young Black men stood.
They took one look at us, then started screaming they would kill our white, uh, rears. I felt the young woman’s arms cinch tight around my waist and heard her say, urgently: Go.
We did.
But I found beauty in the city, too. While I was here, I heard poets sing. I tasted dishes from far corners of the globe. I traded ideas and arguments with sharp minds and even sharper wits.
I lived.
I learned.
When I came here, I was a young buck, untried and therefore unsure. I had no idea what I could do and what I couldn’t do.
When I left here two years later, I’d had my heart broken a time or two. I’d learned how to confront unjust authority and knew I could summon the discipline and nerve to stand my ground even when the odds were long.
I was a little older … and a lot wiser.
When I come now to St. Louis, I see the place two ways.
The first is as an old and sprawling Midwestern city bustling and troubled with all the energies and tensions marking and afflicting America these days.
The second is as a spot where, long ago, a young man embarked on a voyage of discovery in a land both dark and lovely.
And found his way.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
