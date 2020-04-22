This should not be that difficult.
If an officeholder or a candidate for office has been accused of a sex crime, the accusation should be investigated. If it turns out the candidate did the crime, he — it is, inevitably, a man — should not hold office.
Period.
This is true of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now the consensus Democratic nominee for president of the United States. He has been accused by a former female staffer, Tara Reade, of sexual assault. Biden denies the allegation.
It is also true of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused by several women of sexual misconduct, including one act of attempted rape. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
And it is also true of the current president of the United States, Donald Trump, who has been accused by at least 25 women of sexual improprieties, including at least two who have alleged that Trump raped them. Trump has denied the allegations and said that all 25 women, including the ones who say they voted for him, are lying for “political” reasons.
This will come as a shock to the most ideologically blinded fanatics on the left and right, but right and wrong aren’t partisan issues.
Or at least they shouldn’t be.
If any of the 25 women who have accused President Trump is telling the truth, he shouldn’t be in the Oval Office.
If Christine Blasey Ford or any one of the several women told the truth, Brett Kavanaugh shouldn’t have a seat on the nation’s highest court — particularly given that, if they told the truth, then he lied under oath.
And, if Tara Reade is telling the truth, then Joe Biden should not be his party’s nominee for America’s highest office.
I will say about Biden what I said about Kavanaugh and Trump — namely, that if he is innocent, he should welcome a thorough investigation of the accusations. He should demonstrate that he has nothing to fear from the truth.
That, of course, is not the approach that either the president or the Supreme Court justice took. When they were accused, they stonewalled, they suppressed, and they did their best to shout down their accusers.
The president’s response has become routine. When confronted with a new accusation, he has a spokesperson deny it. He often says that the assault couldn’t have happened because the woman wasn’t attractive enough to arouse his lust.
During the 2016 campaign, when more than a dozen women already had come forward to accuse him, he vowed that he would sue each of them after the election. Three and a half years later, the world still waits for him to sue.
Perhaps his instinct for self-preservation warned him that courts and perjury laws treat lying less favorably than the rabid supporters at his rallies do.
Kavanaugh, when confronted with his accusers, screamed his way through a Senate confirmation hearing. His performance raised questions among members of the bar who had supported his nomination about both his temperament and integrity.
The way Trump and Kavanaugh conducted themselves is — or should be — a source of shame to them and to this country.
The fact that other public officials have aided and abetted them is an even greater shame.
Joe Biden has a chance to show how a person of honor and integrity deals with this situation. He should demand that Reade’s accusations be given a thorough airing and resist the temptation to paint himself as the victim.
She deserves that because parts of her story are credible.
The fact that two people say she reported the offense when it occurred enhances its believability. The fact that many others she says she told about it have no memories of either the conversation or her does not.
And the fact that she cannot remember in which building the alleged assault took place is not conclusive in either direction. Survivors of such trauma often cannot remember such details.
The bottom line is that, if Joe Biden did assault Tara Reade, he shouldn’t be president.
The same goes for Donald Trump.
And, if any of the women told the truth about Brett Kavanaugh, he shouldn’t be on the Supreme Court.
Wrong is wrong, regardless of which person or party does it.
This should not be that difficult to understand.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
