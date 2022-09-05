The president of the United States stood in front of one of America’s sacred shrines and warned of a twilight struggle between the forces of light and the forces of darkness.
This was not John F. Kennedy sounding the trumpet at the height of the Cold War for Americans to grapple with the Soviet Union. Nor was it Franklin Delano Roosevelt summoning us to a cataclysmic conflict with Nazi Germany and other fascist nations.
Those were external challenges.
The one President Joe Biden called Americans to meet was an internal battle — between what he called “MAGA Republicans” and Americans who revere law, liberty and the U.S. Constitution — but his language was similarly apocalyptic.
As Biden spoke from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, he said the people of this nation were in a struggle “for the soul of America.” He said the country was at “an inflection point,” a place where the fate of the nation could tip either way and what Abraham Lincoln called “the last best hope of earth” could disappear.
At another time, Biden’s speech would have sounded hyperbolic, even absurd.
But we’re living in an historical moment in which many Americans — including quite a few who know better but lack the character to follow the better angels of their nature — condone or even support attempts to overturn a legitimate election. They do their best to explain away or ignore a former president’s possession, either through plain sloppy incompetence or through criminal intent, of documents that compromise national security.
They swallow and even regurgitate lie after lie after lie. They do their best to suppress voter turnout.
Most troubling, they legitimize and even endorse violence to attempt to reverse lawful outcomes that don’t go their way. They do so even when their campaigns to win unfairly what they could not win justly put police officers and others dedicated to public safety in harm’s way.
No, in this context, at this moment in our nation’s history, President Biden’s language was anything but hyperbolic.
If anything, it was long overdue.
Donald Trump is a serious threat to this nation even though he is not a serious man. He spews falsehoods, inanities, conspiracy theories and other assaults on truth and reason because he doesn’t know any better.
He has been sheltered from the consequences of his irresponsibility and misbehavior for his entire life. Because he never has had to assume responsibility for something he did wrong or someone he hurt, he doesn’t see what he does as having consequences.
Holding Trump accountable for the havoc he has unleashed across the land is like blaming a tired and hungry baby for crying.
The baby knows no other way.
Because Trump never learned to accept responsibility for his own actions, he knows no other way than to blame someone else when things don’t go the way he wants. Because he never learned to see other people’s needs and concerns as real and worthy of consideration, he has no notion of the damage he does.
Others, however, do not have that excuse.
They know what Trump has done to this country — and what he continues to do.
Yet, they allow it and even support it because he is useful to them. He helped them get the tax cuts they wanted and aided them in rigging the U.S. Supreme Court.
They thought those things were worth laying waste to American institutions and the very idea of self-government.
They were wrong.
That’s what Biden emphasized in his talk.
Most of the attention has been focused on the criticism he poured over the “MAGA Republicans” who follow Trump, but I particularly noticed the distinctions he made. He made clear that he did not think most Republicans endorsed violence or were eager to dismember the Constitution.
He even argued that the purpose of government was to resolve differences in a vast and complicated country, not to allow extremists to impose their will on everyone else.
Biden was right about that.
In fact, he was right to argue that this is an inflection point, a time when Americans who love law, liberty and the Constitution — regardless of their party affiliation — need to stand together in defense of those bedrock attributes of this nation.
In this battle between light and darkness, light must prevail.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students. The opinions expressed by the author do not represent the views of Franklin College.
