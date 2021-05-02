The president of the United States did something refreshing the other day.
In his first address to a joint session of Congress, Joe Biden talked like a reasonable, mature adult who was speaking with other reasonable, mature adults.
He didn’t attempt to overwhelm us with his personal magnetism. (A wise choice, given that he was unlikely to succeed if he tried.)
He didn’t try to divert us with a lot of bombast and stage trickery. (Another good call because rhetorical pyrotechnics aren’t among his strengths.)
Nor did he sugarcoat the difficulties and challenges before us. (Again, a smart decision, as most Americans are wise enough to realize when people are dying, businesses are struggling, and life is hard.)
No, the president just … talked.
Afterward, Biden’s critics on the right tried to dismiss his talk.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, feigned sleepiness when the cameras turned his way. Later, on social media, he disparaged the address as “boring but radical.”
Actually, both bores and radicals are like beauty. They are found in the eye of the beholder.
Neither Cruz nor other Republicans responded to Biden’s speech with anything more substantive than hashtags. Their posture seems to be that yelling “no” or “radical” and taking jabs at Biden’s supposed senility will be enough for them to carry the day.
That’s a miscalculation on their part.
Most Americans aren’t screaming ideologues. They may be right of center or left of center — or, and here’s a concept that likely would confound partisans and ideologues on both sides of the divide, they are left of center on some things, right of center on others and not sure how they feel about still others.
Most of us don’t want to be at war with our neighbors or even the folks who live on the other side of town. We don’t run ideas or proposals through a filter that asks whether they will help or hurt Republicans or Democrats before we decide whether those ideas or proposals make sense. Instead, we ask if the ideas will work and whether they will help us or other people.
Joe Biden seems to grasp that, in ways that neither Republicans nor some of the president’s fellow Democrats seem to do.
He’s betting that most Americans would rather solve problems than just sit around complaining about them.
The cliché regarding the Biden presidency is that this president wants to restore people’s faith in government again.
There is truth to that, but it doesn’t go far enough.
What Biden is doing is making the argument that government is the one force in American life that can express our collective will. It is the way that we respond as a nation and as a people to problems big and small and in times good and bad.
That’s why the decision to lower the volume is a canny one.
One doesn’t shout or pontificate to peers and fellow citizens. Instead, one talks — and reminds them of the stake they have in making the work before us successful.
Some see Biden’s low-key approach to public persuasion simply as a break with his predecessor in the White House, former President Donald Trump.
But it’s more than that.
Years before Trump occupied the oval office, presidents — think Obama, a couple of Bushes, Clinton, Reagan, Nixon and Kennedy — had turned presidential oratory into a high-level performance art.
Biden has been called a throwback to an earlier era. He is, in more ways than we realize.
It now is a cottage industry to compare the sweep of Biden’s programs and plans to those of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. There is validity to the comparison.
But Biden also draws inspiration from Roosevelt’s cultivation of public support. FDR was not at his most persuasive delivering stemwinders from a stage.
Rather, he was penetratingly effective when he was at his most conversational, when he was a warm, reassuringly neighborly voice delivering a fireside chat coming over the radio to soothe troubled Americans as they sat in living rooms and parlors across the nation.
Joe Biden’s approach isn’t just a rebuke to Donald Trump’s presidency. It’s also a break with almost every presidency of the television era.
It’s a kind of political “Back to the Future,” with America’s oldest president trying to take the country forward by reaching back to the past.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
