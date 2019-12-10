Joe Biden needs to grow up.
The former vice president and current candidate for president indulged in a temper tantrum with an Iowa voter the other day. The voter said Biden and his son Hunter had been “selling access” to the White House when the younger Biden served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.
Joe Biden flared.
“You’re a damn liar, man,” he said to the 83-year-old Iowa farmer.
Worse, the former vice president continued to defend his snappish response to the man long after his anger should have cooled. He kept telling interviewers the man was lying and that he was entitled to unload on an ordinary citizen who had the temerity to question him.
In the first place, the farmer may not have had every fact straight, but it’s unlikely that he was lying. He is a Democrat, one who said afterward that he was going to vote for whoever the party’s nominee is — even if it’s Biden.
But that is beside the point.
Biden’s little fit of pique demonstrated that he doesn’t grasp that a lot of people — many of them Democrats and independents — have a problem with his son’s work with Burisma. The fact that he was paid $50,000 per month to do not much work raises questions. That the younger Biden had scant qualifications other than his last name to fill such a position only makes things worse.
Hunter Biden’s lapse of judgment may pale in comparison to the offenses of President Trump and his family — who have made the White House just another family property and sell or rent it accordingly.
But that doesn’t make it right.
Even Hunter Biden seems to understand that.
That’s why he’s acknowledged he exercised poor judgment in accepting the Burisma board position.
It’s troubling on several levels that Joe Biden doesn’t seem to realize what his son does — namely that Hunter Biden’s work with Burisma was unseemly at best.
At worst, it was unethical.
At the most superficial level, Joe Biden’s blindness to this reality will be a huge gift to Donald Trump should Biden become the Democratic nominee. If the former vice president can be goaded into having a hissy fit by an Iowa farmer who was 90 percent on Biden’s side, what will happen when President Trump — perhaps the most vicious attack dog in American political history — digs his teeth into Biden’s tender spot?
But the practical political problem Joe Biden’s obtuseness presents is perhaps the least important consideration involved.
For many Americans, including those who otherwise might agree with this president on some issues, there are two parts of Donald Trump’s character that worry and even terrify them. The parts are related.
The first is that this president seems to be a man without a moral compass. He can try to shake down Ukraine’s president to get dirt on political opponents and pocket cash from foreign dignitaries who line up to stay at his Washington hotel because he simply doesn’t think in terms of right and wrong. Whatever benefits him is, by definition, okay, even if such conduct embarrasses or even imperils the nation he took an oath to serve because his personal interests take precedence over ethics or morality.
This brings us to the second part of Donald Trump’s makeup that presents huge problems — his inability to accept responsibility for or even acknowledge mistakes or wrongdoing. We Americans are headed toward a major impeachment battle and a full-blown constitutional crisis because the president can’t bring himself to say that his attempts to get Ukraine’s government to dig up dirt on a political opponent weren’t a good idea.
If Trump had done so, even the most rabid Democrats would have realized impeaching him would be foolish at best and self-destructive at worst.
When Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge that he and his son screwed up — big time — by dallying with Burisma, the former vice president shows he, too, isn’t willing to do what most Americans expect of any adult, much less a president of the United States.
Accept responsibility for one’s actions.
Joe Biden is 77.
That’s old enough to know better.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.