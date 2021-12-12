It’s time for a reckoning in Indiana.
Or, at the very least, a reassessment.
For the past 15 years, ever since Mitch Daniels first became governor, Indiana has served as a kind of laboratory for conservative governance.
Through three Republican governors — Daniels, Mike Pence and now Eric Holcomb — and a succession of Indiana General Assemblies, business has been in the driver’s seat when it comes to steering the state’s course. In general, that has meant Indiana’s government has focused on keeping corporate, property and income taxes low, easing regulatory efforts and curbing or even ending the power and influence of labor unions.
The motivation behind allowing business to chart the state’s course was a sound and even admirable one. The thought was that, if Indiana made itself over into the most business-friendly place around, corporations and employers were more likely to come here and bring good-paying jobs with them.
The need was urgent.
As Aaron M. Renn notes in a persuasive piece in American Affairs, Indiana’s per capita disposable income was only 90.5 percent of the U.S. average when Daniels took office. That meant, on average, for every dollar the average American had to spend, Hoosiers came up short by almost a dime.
Daniels correctly identified this problem as the biggest one facing the state and set about attacking it with a flurry of creative and conservative solutions. He decreased property and income taxes and worked to corral organized labor. Because business in the state had deemed education to be a major challenge and thought school choice was the answer, Daniels, his successors and their GOP cohorts in the state legislature pushed through the most expansive voucher program in the nation.
What has been the result of these efforts?
Well, after 15 years of conservative, business-friendly policymaking, Indiana per capita disposable incomes actually have declined relative to the rest of the nation. By 2020, we Hoosiers now have 88.7 cents, on average, to spend for every dollar our fellow Americans in other states possess.
Just as bad, as Renn points out, is the fact that Indiana has grown its jobs base at just slightly more than half the national average — 5.8% here compared to 9.4% for the country.
That’s not good.
It’s also not a roadmap to long-term prosperity and well-being.
Before I go any further, I need to make a couple of things clear.
The first is that Renn is not a progressive ideologue. He’s a dispassionate observer whose political opinions seem to range from moderate to conservative. He didn’t write his piece as a polemic but instead offers it as analysis.
The second is that the people who pushed through these policies did not do so for malicious purposes. One of the uglier evils of our age is to attribute unsuccessful outcomes to ill intent on the part of the people who initiated them.
That wasn’t the case here.
The folks who turned Indiana into a business-friendly testing ground for conservative governance models did so with good intentions. They saw a problem — Hoosiers were working hard and had less to show for their efforts than other Americans — and, by the lights that guide them, tried to solve it.
Unfortunately, it appears their solution didn’t work.
In fact, it may have made things worse.
That’s the way it is when it comes to problem-solving.
Sometimes, the “solution” works.
Sometimes, it doesn’t.
There shouldn’t be shame or recrimination in that — if the people who pushed for plans that didn’t work can acknowledge that and open themselves to other ideas.
Because the brutal fact is that the same tough problem still exists. Hoosiers work just as hard as people elsewhere in the country and they have less to show for it than others do.
In fact, they have even less to show for it than they did 15 years ago.
That’s not right.
And it’s reason enough for a reckoning.
John Krull is director of Franklin College's Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
