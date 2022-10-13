Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.